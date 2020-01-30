What Does James Coley Bring to Texas A&M?

COLLEGE STATION - Leave a lasting impression on someone. You never know when they could help you in the long run.

With the addition of Todd Monken as offensive coordinator for Georgia, the job offers opened for James Coley. Spending two seasons as the Bulldogs play-caller, perhaps a chance of scenery would benefit both parties.

While he won't be the offensive coordinator, one could pencil him in as one of the minds the Aggies will be using this season. James Coley should have a say in what happens on the offense.

Former Georgia offensive coordinator James Coley was named the Aggies tight end coach earlier this month by Jimbo Fisher. Former tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley would leave College Station last month to join Lane Kiffin's staff down in Oxford, Miss.

The Aggies will be pairing one of the nation's top tight end coaches for the start of the new decade. Already established with Fisher's offense, the two have worked together at multiple stops during Coley's 15-year coaching career. Formerly a graduate assistant for the LSU Tigers in 2003, Coley would work extensively with the Aggies coach, who served as the Tigers' offensive coordinator from 2006-06.

Coley would reunite with Fisher down in Tallahassee with the Seminoles as the team's tight end coach. When Bobby Bowden retired and Fisher was appointed the new head coach, he would name Coley his offensive coordinator. From 2010-12, Coley would help the Seminoles win 31 total games and go 3-0 in bowl appearances.

As a coach, Coley has been herald for his development at the tight end position. Perhaps his most significant success came in Nick O'Leary during his time at Florida State. Helping him flourish early, the now Jacksonville Jaguars tight end collected 33 catches for 416 yards and four touchdowns.

O'Leary would go on to win the John Mackey Award and be named an All-American during the 2014 season.

Aggie fans should be pleased with Coley in the recruiting game. If not for his approach in selling programs to future students, perhaps Fisher would never have won a title in Tallahassee. Since his time with Florida State, Coley's been instrumental in bringing future stars to campus and winning in the prospect game.

In four seasons with the Seminoles, Coley helped the team finish with four straight top 10 finishes in recruiting. In 2011, Florida State would finish with the top class in 2011, while finishing No.2 in 2012. In four seasons with the Bulldogs, Georgia would finish each season as a top 10 class, including a top class in 2018.

Before his departure, the Bulldogs ranked No.2 in the 2020 recruiting cycle.

Coley should thrive in his new role down in College Station with two young prospects. Former five-star Baylor Cupp is expected to return following missing the entire 2019 season with a leg injury that required surgery. Before missing the season, the impending freshman was supposed to be the team's starter last season.

With Cupp missing time, the door opened for Jalen Wydermyer to emerge as a full-time starter. The Dickinson native tallied 32 catches for 447 yards and a team-high six touchdowns. The freshman also developed as a quality run blocker towards the end of the season.

Coley should be able to work with both players and help them hone in their craft as both pass protectors and route runners. A double tight set should in included in Fisher's gameplan while working one out in the flex should benefit Kellen Mond.

On the recruiting side, Coley will benefit from having an advantage in the SEC. Working Kirby Smart in Athens, the Aggies tight end coach has succeeded using his connections in the state, but also in Florida to bring quality players into the building. He's also been instrumental in keeping players in the state while flipping commits at the last second.

Coley's familiarity with Fisher's style should help the transition blend together. Add in his recruiting form and ability to transcend classes, A & M should feel content for the start of the 2020 campaign.