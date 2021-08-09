What Does Texas A&M CB Demani Richardson Think About The A&M Defense In 2021?

Texas A&M returns the majority of their starters on defense, but with more experience and depth for 2021

The Aggies aren't just returning 20 of 22 defensive players from last year, including nine starters, they're also returning all of their specialists and coaching staff. It's a program that finished the season with an eight-game winning streak, winning their last six games by double digits.

A&M finished off the season with an Orange Bowl win over North Carolina and a 9-1 record. Yet it was still on the outside looking in at the College Football Playoff.

A big part of that success is the Aggies' defense, but that doesn't mean there's no room for improvement. Just look at A&M's national rankings at the end of 2020 and you'll see a glaring opportunity to make things better.

The Aggies finished 28th overall in scoring defense, second overall in rushing defense, and 56th overall in passing defense. All of that was good enough for ninth overall nationally, and first overall in the SEC.

A&M will have to be better than 56th overall in passing defense. The Aggies had a bad habit of giving up big passing plays on defense.

The secondary was fairly young last year so a more experienced unit could very well shore up the big passing play weakness from last year.

At Texas A&M's media day, junior cornerback Demani Richardson had some thoughts on the future of the Aggies' secondary and those issues from a year ago, "I feel like we have a lot more knowledge and depth," Richardson said. "Last year people were banged up. This year we're more experienced."

If the Aggies are to be better in the secondary, Richardson will have to be better too. How has he prepared this offseason to be better in 2021? "I worked on being more in shape, more toned. I'm working on getting my feet right to be in better position and improving my overall technique."

Another big part of the A&M secondary is safety Leon O'Neal Jr. Does Richardson think he's improved this offseason as well? "He works super hard and I'm confident Leon knows what he's doing. I know he's doing his job on the back end."

If the secondary is better in 2021 it will just contribute to a much improved overall defense. Richardson thinks everyone is getting better, not just the secondary, "For the young guys, I see them being more technical and further along than I've seen them in the past. I see people from the defense flying all over the field, everyone trying to get better and not take a play off."

The Aggies don't need to improve dramatically to place themselves in a position for a playoff spot in 2021. A favorable schedule is certainly going to help. But the more the defense improves, the better this team will be.

