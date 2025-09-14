Where Texas A&M Ranks in National College Football Polls
The Texas A&M Aggies have broken into the AP Poll’s top 10 after a thrilling 41-40, last-minute victory at Notre Dame. The win vaulted Mike Elko’s program up six spots in the rankings and is the second time his program has been ranked at the No. 10 spot.
A&M also broke into the Coaches Poll Top 10 at the 10th spot after the victory in South Bend.
Quarterback Marcel Reed orchestrated a dramatic game-winning drive, capped by Nate Boeckricher’s touchdown on fourth and goal from the 11 yard line that would secure A&M’s first road victory over a top-10 opponent in a decade.
Still, the road ahead is daunting, and Elko knows his team has plenty to improve upon before starting conference play in two weeks against the Auburn Tigers.
What Elko Thought of the Win
It wasn’t the prettiest victory, but for Mike Elko, the result was all that mattered.
“I couldn't be more proud of our guys,” Elko said in the post game press conference. “I don't know that that thing went to script in any way, shape, or form to how you would script a win on the road. And we just battled, you know, we battled through a block punt, we battled through some procedure penalties. We battled through some coverage busts that created some open explosives for them and we just kept fighting and ultimately made the play we needed to make to win the football game on the road.”
For a moment, though, it looked like history would repeat itself. After Jeremyah Love’s touchdown put Notre Dame ahead 40-34 with 2:53 left in the fourth, the Aggies seemed destined to fall short in another big-game heartbreak.
Then, luck tilted. On the extra point attempt, the holder mishandled the snap, keeping the Irish’s lead at just six. Suddenly, it felt like momentum was on A&M’s side.
Enter Terry Bussey. He nearly flipped the momentum entirely, exploding out of the end zone on the kickoff, slicing through a crease, and turning on the jets toward the end zone as thousands of traveling A&M fans in South Bend erupted. But A&M’s momentum was short-lived, as the return was wiped out by a holding penalty.
That left the game in Marcel Reed’s hands. And for the third time in a row, the sophomore quarterback delivered.
“It’s the third time in a row,” Elko said. “That’s Auburn, that’s the bowl game, and now this game. Three straight times he’s led us on a game-winning drive.”
Now, the Aggies head into a well-earned bye week before opening SEC play against Auburn. Elko is pleased with the progress, but he knows there is a long way to the top.
“When you want to become a championship-level program, we’re not there yet,” Elko said. “We have a lot of work to do to become that.”