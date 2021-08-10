Which Current Texas A&M Football Player Has Been Labeled A 'Freak?'

A few incredibly athletic football players have been called 'freaks.' Which current Aggies player has been given the label?

Each football season, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic makes his list of the most athletic players in college football and labels them 'freaks.' Texas A&M football players are no strangers to Feldman or the label.

Feldman was one of the first national writers to recognize the dominating athleticism of Myles Garrett early in his career in College Station, and included him on his list of that year's 'freaks.'

Garrett went on to put on quite a show at the 2017 NFL Combine before being drafted first overall by the Cleveland Browns in that year's NFL Draft.

The 2021 college football season is less than a month away and Feldman has once again released his preseason list, ranking 101 players from across the college football landscape.

Once again, Texas A&M is represented on the list. The Aggies have an extremely talented roster for Feldman to choose from, but it's running back Devon Achane that he noticed.

The 5-foo-9, 185-pound sophomore is coming off a huge freshman season in two different sports. Achane was named the Orange Bowl MVP back in January, then starred for Texas A&Min track and field as well.

Achane was No. 28 on Feldman's 'freak' list:

"The speedy Texan with an already hefty track résumé earned Most Outstanding Player honors in the Orange Bowl after rushing for a season-high 140 yards and two touchdowns in the victory against UNC. On the track for the Aggies, 5-9, 185-pound Achane ran a sizzling 200 meters at the Texas Relays with a personal best of 20.31 — third-fastest in the NCAA and No. 6 in the world."

Achane is no stranger to fanfare either. Hailing from Missouri City, Texas, he came to Texas A&M as a top prospect in the country in the class of 2020.

Achane helped Fort Bend Marshall High School win back-to-back state championships as a junior and a senior and was named the Greater Houston Offensive Player of the Year the Touchdown Club of Houston.

For his career in high school, Achane rushed for 4,795 yards and 87 touchdowns and averaged 11.8 yards per carry. He also added 96 catches for 2,002 yards and 23 touchdowns through the air.

Achane's breakout game came in the Orange Bowl, where he scored the final two touchdowns, which broke a tie game.

With experience in hand, he's expected to have a bigger role for the Aggies in 2021 alongside Isaiah Spiller, he provides a nice change of pace and proves he's a scoring threat anytime he touches the ball.

