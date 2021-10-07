'A-Hole Idiot' Coach Meyer Should Be Suspended, Says Martellus

Bennett is suggesting that there exists a double-standard for players vs. coaches when it comes to this sort of behavior.

Martellus Bennett, the former Texas A&M and NFL star, has never been at a loss for words. And he is now using those words to blast Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer - a self-admitted "a-hole idiot'' - for behavior that Bennett believes smacks of a "double-standard'' and merits "a suspension.''

"Urban Meyer has never been held accountable for his actions," Bennett said. "Florida or Ohio State and probably won't be by the NFL. Definitely should be suspended for 'conduct detrimental' to the good of the team. A player would be."

Bennett, 34, who last played in 2017, did not stop there. Noting that the embattled coach of the 0-4 Jaguars didn't travel back to Jacksonville after last week's loss to the Bengals (in Ohio, where Meyer was a legendary college coach) and was seen on video dancing suggestively with a woman other than his wife at an Ohio bar, the retired tight end wrote:

"Urban Meyer stayed in Ohio to see his old hoes. Nobody wants to go to Ohio and stay to clear their minds especially after a Thursday night game. Hahaha. Coaches funny. nobody believes that shit. He trying to tap in with his old hoes.''

Bennett is suggesting that there exists a double-standard for players vs. coaches when it comes to this sort of behavior.

"Here's a coach that's 0-4 in a bar after a loss getting a lap dance," he continued. "You know how crazy the sports world be going if that was one of the players. This coach is not focused on winning. His mind is elsewhere."

Bennett, who was drafted by the Cowboys and later played for the Bears, Giants and Patriots, was a controversial figure in his own right, and has in recent years said his younger self maybe should have behaved differently. But of course Meyer is 57, and his critics believe he should know better.

His Jaguars have lost 20 straight games dating back to last season. In this, his first year in the NFL, he is making lots of headlines for lots of the wrong reasons.

This week, Meyer apologized to his team for acting like "an a--hole idiot."

It is fair to say that Martellus Bennett agrees with that assessment.

