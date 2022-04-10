Skip to main content

Jimbo Fisher Thinks Anthony Lucas Will Help Aggies 'Immediately'

Jimbo Fisher gushed about one of his new incoming freshmen, Anthony Lucas, following a show-out performance in the Maroon and White game.

In the 2022 recruiting cycle, the Texas A&M Aggies hauled in arguably the most talented group of front-line defenders in the modern recruiting era.

Chaparral (Scottsdale, AZ) defensive lineman Anthony Lucas, was one of a handful of those players to join the program on Early Signing Day. 

Lucas then headed to campus in the spring as one of the team's 12 early enrollees, where he began to make an immediate impact. 

And at Saturday's Maroon and White Spring Game, Lucas showed Aggie fans exactly what he is capable of. 

Anthony Lucas
Anthony Lucas
Anthony Lucas

"He as an opportunity to be a very good player and help us immediately in my opinion," Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher said on Saturday. "He's long and athletic, can pass rush. As he keeps getting the schemes down and the techniques down, I think he has a really good chance to be a really really good player. He Flashes at you."

The Arizona native recorded eight tackles and five pressures. During the third quarter, Lucas got his hands on Johnson for a sack and later stuffed running back Earnest Crownover for a loss of two.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Anthony Lucas
Play
News

Jimbo Fisher Believes Anthony Lucas Will Help Aggies 'Immediately'

Jimbo Fisher gushed about one of his new incoming freshmen, Anthony Lucas, following a show-out performance in the Maroon and White game.

By Matt Galatzan2 minutes ago
NFL
Play
News

A New No.1?: Texas A&M's Evan Stewart Looks Part Of Top Target

Incoming freshman Evan Stewart comes as advertised entering summer for Texas A&M

By Cole Thompson54 minutes ago
@#
Play
Baseball

Targac Time: Texas A&M Third Baseman Hits For Cycle In Slugfest Win Over Kentucky

Ryan Targac's record day propels the Aggies to their first SEC series win at home

By Cole Thompson56 minutes ago

Lucas, who ranked as Sports Illustrated's No. 5 interior defensive lineman and No. 19 overall player, picked the Aggies over the likes of Alabama, Notre Dame, LSU, UCLA, and many more impressive offers.

Screen Shot 2022-04-10 at 1.07.38 PM
Anthony Lucas
anthony lucas

And now that he is in College Station, he will be expected to help replace the likes of DeMarvin Leal, Michael Clemons and Tyree Johnson -- each of whom is heading off to the NFL this spring. 

That will be a tall order. In 2021, that trio combined for 24 sacks and 32.5 tackles for loss.

However, with Lucas in the rotation, along with the other newcomers Walter Nolen, Shemar Stewart, Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, Lebbeus Overton, Malick Sylla, Enai White, and Jadon Scarlett, there will be no shortage of impact talent along the front in Aggieland.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

Anthony Lucas
News

Jimbo Fisher Believes Anthony Lucas Will Help Aggies 'Immediately'

By Matt Galatzan2 minutes ago
NFL
News

A New No.1?: Texas A&M's Evan Stewart Looks Part Of Top Target

By Cole Thompson54 minutes ago
@#
Baseball

Targac Time: Texas A&M Third Baseman Hits For Cycle In Slugfest Win Over Kentucky

By Cole Thompson56 minutes ago
FISH
Football

Texas A&M Spring Game: Top 10 Takeaways Entering Summer

By Cole Thompson2 hours ago
NFL
Football

‘Book It!’ Unveiling Avery Hughes - Texas A&M’s Next MVP

By Cole Thompson18 hours ago
NFL
Football

Texas A&M Spring Game: Quarterbacks Make Plays, Still Room For Improvement

By Cole Thompson19 hours ago
USATSI_16776886
Football

Who Stood Out For Texas A&M Defense in Spring Game?

By Zach Dimmitt20 hours ago
USATSI_16967130
Football

Aggies Football Spring Game: Maroon Beats White 30-24, Live Game Log

By Timm Hamm23 hours ago