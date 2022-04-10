Jimbo Fisher Believes Anthony Lucas Will Help Aggies 'Immediately'

In the 2022 recruiting cycle, the Texas A&M Aggies hauled in arguably the most talented group of front-line defenders in the modern recruiting era.

Chaparral (Scottsdale, AZ) defensive lineman Anthony Lucas, was one of a handful of those players to join the program on Early Signing Day.

Lucas then headed to campus in the spring as one of the team's 12 early enrollees, where he began to make an immediate impact.

And at Saturday's Maroon and White Spring Game, Lucas showed Aggie fans exactly what he is capable of.

"He as an opportunity to be a very good player and help us immediately in my opinion," Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher said on Saturday. "He's long and athletic, can pass rush. As he keeps getting the schemes down and the techniques down, I think he has a really good chance to be a really really good player. He Flashes at you."

The Arizona native recorded eight tackles and five pressures. During the third quarter, Lucas got his hands on Johnson for a sack and later stuffed running back Earnest Crownover for a loss of two.

Lucas, who ranked as Sports Illustrated's No. 5 interior defensive lineman and No. 19 overall player, picked the Aggies over the likes of Alabama, Notre Dame, LSU, UCLA, and many more impressive offers.

And now that he is in College Station, he will be expected to help replace the likes of DeMarvin Leal, Michael Clemons and Tyree Johnson -- each of whom is heading off to the NFL this spring.

That will be a tall order. In 2021, that trio combined for 24 sacks and 32.5 tackles for loss.

However, with Lucas in the rotation, along with the other newcomers Walter Nolen, Shemar Stewart, Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, Lebbeus Overton, Malick Sylla, Enai White, and Jadon Scarlett, there will be no shortage of impact talent along the front in Aggieland.

