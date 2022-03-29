Preview: Texas A&M Looks To Start Win Streak Against No. 8 Texas

The last time Texas A&M faced the No. 8 team in the country, it won the series in Baton Rouge. This is a winner-take-all moment for the Aggies. It's also against the in-state rival.

A&M is set to travel to UFCU Disch-Falk Field to face Texas Tuesday evening. Both clubs are hoping for better results after struggling series over the weekend. The Aggies (14-9, 3-3 SEC) couldn't complete the comeback against Auburn Sunday afternoon.

The Longhorns (19-7, 1-2 Big 12) dropped back-to-back games in extra innings against Texas Tech before run ruling them 12-1 on Sunday afternoon. Texas is set to start Justin Eckhart (1-0, 2.63 ERA) on the mound Tuesday evening. The Aggies have yet to name a starter.

A&M's offense has transformed into one of the conference's most consistent rosters in the past seven games. The Aggies as a whole are batting .314 with 11 home runs, a .515 slugging percentage, and a .406 on-base percentage.

In the first 16 games this season, A&M batted .261 with nine home runs, a .377 slugging percentage and a .379 on-base percentage. In large part, the combination of outfielder Dylan Rock and infielder Austin Bost have been setting the tone.

Rock, who joined the Aggies from UTSA, is currently on a 10-game hit streak. He's compiled a .450 batting average along with five home runs, three doubles, 14 RBI, and 10 runs during those 10 games.

For the season, Rock is batting .338 with five home runs, five doubles, 16 RBIs and 17 runs. Bost isn't far behind, batting .325 with one home run, five extra base hits, 11 RBIs and eight walks.

Last season, tempers flared when the two programs met at The Disch. A&M's pitching dismantled the Longhorns' bats on the way to a 2-0 upset. Nathan Dettmer allowed three hits and two walks while striking out six in seven innings to earn the win.

Reliever Chandler Jozwiak was called to the mound in the eighth. He would strike out three of the seven Texas batters faced in two innings to earn the save.

In midweek games this year, the Aggies are 4-1, suffering their only loss to Houston at home earlier this month. The Longhorns are 6-2 in midweek outings, having lost at home to Texas State and on the road to College of Charleston.

First pitch is set for 6:32 p.m. The game can be seen on Longhorn Network.

