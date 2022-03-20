Aggies Squeak Past No. 13 LSU Tigers, 11-7: Live Game Log
The Aggies baseball program hopes to continue where it left off on Friday after a hard-fought 6-4 win over the Tigers in Baton Rouge.
A&M fought for two runs in the top of the ninth inning Friday night and Chris Cortez retired the side in order in the home half to send the Aggies off winners in the first game of the weekend series.
The Aggies will try to keep their hot bats hot on Saturday at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana at 6 p.m. CT as the two teams match up for Game 2. A&M batted .400 (6-for-15) with runners on base, while Aggie pitchers held LSU hitters to .071 (1-for-14) with men on base.
Dylan Rock went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI, and Kole Kaler went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, two runs, and an RBI. Jacob Palisch pitched 2 1/2 innings allowing one run on two hits with three strikeouts and no walks, while Chris Cortez closed things out pitching 1 2/3 innings, with no hits, no runs, no walks, and two strikeouts, earning the win.
Follow along with AllAggies.com for in-game updates beginning with the first pitch at 6:02 p.m. CT.
PREGAME
The Aggies have released their starting lineup:
1. SS Kole Kaler
2. 2B Austin Bost
3. 1B Jack Moss
4. C Troy Claunch
5. RF Brett Minnich
6. LF Dylan Rock
7. 3B Ryan Targac
8. DH Taylor Smith
9. CF Logan Britt
P: RHP Micah Dallas
Top 1st (0-0)
RHP Blake Money pitching for LSU
Kaler grounded out to short
Bost grounded out to short
Moss doubled to center field
Moss takes third on a balk
Claunch struck out swinging
Bottom 1st (0-0)
RHP Micah Dallas pitching for Texas A&M
Morgan grounded out to second
Crews grounded out to the pitcher
Berry struck out swinging
Top 2nd (2-0 Aggies)
Minnich singled to the catcher
Rock doubled to right center, Minnich advances to third
Targac walked
Smith flied out to right field; Rock advanced to third; Minnich scored (1-0)
Britt flied out to center field; Rock scored (2-0)
Targac stole second
Kaler struck out swinging
Bottom 2nd (2-2)
Doughty walked
Pearson reached on a fielder's choice; Doughty out at second
Thompson flied out to center field
DiGiacomo homered to right center, 2 RBI; Pearson scored (2-2)
Jobert grounded out to second base
Top 3rd (2-2)
Bost walked
Moss lined out to shortstop
Claunch flied out to right field
Minnich struck out looking
Bottom 3rd (3-2 Tigers)
McManus struck out swinging
Morgan grounded out to the pitcher
Crews homered to right center, RBI (3-2)
Berry struck out looking
Top 4th (4-3 Aggies)
Rock singled to second
Targac tripled down the right-field line, RBI; Rock scored (3-3)
Smith struck out swinging
Britt singled to left center, RBI; Targac scored (4-3)
Kaler walked, Britt advanced to second
LSU pitching change, LHP Riley Cooper replaces Blake Money (3.1 IP, 6H, 4R, 4ER, 3BB, 4K)
Bost walked; Kaler advanced to second; Britt advanced to third
Moss grounded into a double play; Bost out on the play
Bottom 4th (4-3 Aggies)
Doughty singled through the left side
Pearson struck out swinging
Thompson struck out swinging
DiGiacomo walked; Doughty advanced to second
DiGiacomo advanced to second on a wild pitch; Doughty advanced to third on a wild pitch
Jobert struck out looking
Top 5th (6-3 Aggies)
Claunch reached on a fielding error by the shortstop
Minnich walked; Claunch advanced to second
Rock flied out to left field
Minnich advanced to second on a wild pitch; Claunch advanced to third on a wild pitch
Targac singled to center field, RBI; Minnich advanced to third; Claunch scored, unearned (5-3)
LSU pitching change, RHP Trent Vietmeier replaces Cooper (1.0 IP, 1H, 1R, 0ER, 2BB, 0K, 1WP)
Targac stole second
Smith flied out to right field, RBI; Targac advanced to third; Minnich scored, unearned (6-3)
Britt struck out swinging
Bottom 5th (6-5 Aggies)
McManus homered to left field, RBI (6-4)
Morgan flied out to center field
Crews grounded out to shortstop
Berry doubled to right field
Doughty doubled to left center, RBI; Berry scored (6-5)
Aggies pitching change, LHP Joseph Menefee for Micah Dallas (4.2 IP, 6H, 5R, 5ER, 2BB, 6K, 1WP)
Dugas pinch hit for Pearson
Dugas struck out swinging
Top 6th (6-5 Aggies)
Dugas to left field, DiGiacomo to right field
Kaler lined out to shortstop
Bost flied out to center field
Moss grounded out to first base unassisted
Bottom 6th (6-5 Aggies)
Thompson walked
Thompson out at second; picked off
DiGiacomo walked
Merrifield pinch hit for Jobert
Merrifield grounded out to third base; DiGiacomo advanced to second
McManus struck out swinging
Top 7th (7-5 Aggies)
Claunch fouled out to third base
Minnich walked
Rock flied out to center field
Targac singled to right field; Minnich advanced to third
LSU pitching change: RHP Bryce Collins replaces Trent Vietmeier (2.1 IP, 1H, 0R, 0ER, 1BB, 1K)
Targac stole second
Smith walked
Britt struck out swinging, reached first on a wild pitch; Smith advanced to second on a wild pitch; Targac advanced to third on a wild pitch; Minnich scored on a wild pitch (7-5)
Kaler grounded out to second base
Bottom 7th (7-5 Aggies)
Morgan struck out swinging
Crews struck out swinging
Berry popped out to second base
Top 8th (7-5 Aggies)
Bost struck out looking
Moss doubled down the left-field line
Claunch grounded out to second base
Minnich intentionally walked
Minnich stole second
Rock grounded out to shortstop
Bottom 8th (7-7)
Doughty struck out swinging
Dugas struck out looking
Thompson walked
DiGiacomo walked; Thompson advanced to second
Aggies pitching change: RHP Brad Rudis for Menefee (3.0IP, 0H, 0R, 0ER, 4BB, 6K)
Stevenson pinch hit for Merrifield
Stevenson walked
McManus singled through the right side, 2 RBI; Stevenson advanced to second; DiGiacomo scored; Thompson scored (7-7)
Aggies pitching change: RHP Robert Hogan for Brad Rudis (0.0IP, 1H, 0R, 0ER, 1BB, 0K)
Morgan struck out swinging
Top 9th (11-7 Aggies)
LSU pitching change: RHP Devin Fontenot for Hogan (0.1IP, 0H, 0R, 0ER, 0BB, 1K)
Targac walked
Targac stole second
Smith reached on a throwing error by third base; Targac scored, unearned (8-7)
Britt struck out looking
Thompson pinch ran for Smith
Kaler singled to left-center field, RBI; Thompson scored, unearned (9-7)
Bost singled to center field; Kaler advanced to second
LSU pitcher change: RHP Garrett Edwards for Fontenot (0.1IP, 2H, 2R, 1ER, 1BB, 1K)
Bost advanced to second; Kaler out at third, caught stealing
Moss intentionally walked
Claunch doubled down the right-field line, 2RBI; Moss scored, unearned; Bost scored, unearned (11-7)
Minnich flied out to left field
Bottom 9th (11-7 Aggies)
Hodge to second base for Bost
Crews struck out looking
Berry walked
Doughty struck out swinging
Dugas grounded out to second base to end the game
FINAL: AGGIES 11, Tigers 7
Win: Hogan (1-1)
Loss: Fontenot (1-1)
