Aggies Squeak Past No. 13 LSU Tigers, 11-7: Live Game Log

The Aggies baseball program hopes to continue where it left off on Friday after a hard-fought 6-4 win over the Tigers in Baton Rouge.

A&M fought for two runs in the top of the ninth inning Friday night and Chris Cortez retired the side in order in the home half to send the Aggies off winners in the first game of the weekend series.

Texas A&M Aggies Baseball Texas A&M Aggies Baseball Texas A&M Aggies Baseball

The Aggies will try to keep their hot bats hot on Saturday at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana at 6 p.m. CT as the two teams match up for Game 2. A&M batted .400 (6-for-15) with runners on base, while Aggie pitchers held LSU hitters to .071 (1-for-14) with men on base.

Dylan Rock went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI, and Kole Kaler went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, two runs, and an RBI. Jacob Palisch pitched 2 1/2 innings allowing one run on two hits with three strikeouts and no walks, while Chris Cortez closed things out pitching 1 2/3 innings, with no hits, no runs, no walks, and two strikeouts, earning the win.

Follow along with AllAggies.com for in-game updates beginning with the first pitch at 6:02 p.m. CT.

PREGAME

The Aggies have released their starting lineup:

1. SS Kole Kaler

2. 2B Austin Bost

3. 1B Jack Moss

4. C Troy Claunch

5. RF Brett Minnich

6. LF Dylan Rock

7. 3B Ryan Targac

8. DH Taylor Smith

9. CF Logan Britt

P: RHP Micah Dallas

Top 1st (0-0)

RHP Blake Money pitching for LSU

Kaler grounded out to short

Bost grounded out to short

Moss doubled to center field

Moss takes third on a balk

Claunch struck out swinging

Bottom 1st (0-0)

RHP Micah Dallas pitching for Texas A&M

Morgan grounded out to second

Crews grounded out to the pitcher

Berry struck out swinging

Top 2nd (2-0 Aggies)

Minnich singled to the catcher

Rock doubled to right center, Minnich advances to third

Targac walked

Smith flied out to right field; Rock advanced to third; Minnich scored (1-0)

Britt flied out to center field; Rock scored (2-0)

Targac stole second

Kaler struck out swinging

Bottom 2nd (2-2)

Doughty walked

Pearson reached on a fielder's choice; Doughty out at second

Thompson flied out to center field

DiGiacomo homered to right center, 2 RBI; Pearson scored (2-2)

Jobert grounded out to second base

Top 3rd (2-2)

Bost walked

Moss lined out to shortstop

Claunch flied out to right field

Minnich struck out looking

Bottom 3rd (3-2 Tigers)

McManus struck out swinging

Morgan grounded out to the pitcher

Crews homered to right center, RBI (3-2)

Berry struck out looking

Top 4th (4-3 Aggies)

Rock singled to second

Targac tripled down the right-field line, RBI; Rock scored (3-3)

Smith struck out swinging

Britt singled to left center, RBI; Targac scored (4-3)

Kaler walked, Britt advanced to second

LSU pitching change, LHP Riley Cooper replaces Blake Money (3.1 IP, 6H, 4R, 4ER, 3BB, 4K)

Bost walked; Kaler advanced to second; Britt advanced to third

Moss grounded into a double play; Bost out on the play

Bottom 4th (4-3 Aggies)

Doughty singled through the left side

Pearson struck out swinging

Thompson struck out swinging

DiGiacomo walked; Doughty advanced to second

DiGiacomo advanced to second on a wild pitch; Doughty advanced to third on a wild pitch

Jobert struck out looking

Aggies baseball Aggies baseball Aggies baseball

Top 5th (6-3 Aggies)

Claunch reached on a fielding error by the shortstop

Minnich walked; Claunch advanced to second

Rock flied out to left field

Minnich advanced to second on a wild pitch; Claunch advanced to third on a wild pitch

Targac singled to center field, RBI; Minnich advanced to third; Claunch scored, unearned (5-3)

LSU pitching change, RHP Trent Vietmeier replaces Cooper (1.0 IP, 1H, 1R, 0ER, 2BB, 0K, 1WP)

Targac stole second

Smith flied out to right field, RBI; Targac advanced to third; Minnich scored, unearned (6-3)

Britt struck out swinging

Bottom 5th (6-5 Aggies)

McManus homered to left field, RBI (6-4)

Morgan flied out to center field

Crews grounded out to shortstop

Berry doubled to right field

Doughty doubled to left center, RBI; Berry scored (6-5)

Aggies pitching change, LHP Joseph Menefee for Micah Dallas (4.2 IP, 6H, 5R, 5ER, 2BB, 6K, 1WP)

Dugas pinch hit for Pearson

Dugas struck out swinging

Top 6th (6-5 Aggies)

Dugas to left field, DiGiacomo to right field

Kaler lined out to shortstop

Bost flied out to center field

Moss grounded out to first base unassisted

Bottom 6th (6-5 Aggies)

Thompson walked

Thompson out at second; picked off

DiGiacomo walked

Merrifield pinch hit for Jobert

Merrifield grounded out to third base; DiGiacomo advanced to second

McManus struck out swinging

Top 7th (7-5 Aggies)

Claunch fouled out to third base

Minnich walked

Rock flied out to center field

Targac singled to right field; Minnich advanced to third

LSU pitching change: RHP Bryce Collins replaces Trent Vietmeier (2.1 IP, 1H, 0R, 0ER, 1BB, 1K)

Targac stole second

Smith walked

Britt struck out swinging, reached first on a wild pitch; Smith advanced to second on a wild pitch; Targac advanced to third on a wild pitch; Minnich scored on a wild pitch (7-5)

Kaler grounded out to second base

Bottom 7th (7-5 Aggies)

Morgan struck out swinging

Crews struck out swinging

Berry popped out to second base

Top 8th (7-5 Aggies)

Bost struck out looking

Moss doubled down the left-field line

Claunch grounded out to second base

Minnich intentionally walked

Minnich stole second

Rock grounded out to shortstop

Bottom 8th (7-7)

Doughty struck out swinging

Dugas struck out looking

Thompson walked

DiGiacomo walked; Thompson advanced to second

Aggies pitching change: RHP Brad Rudis for Menefee (3.0IP, 0H, 0R, 0ER, 4BB, 6K)

Stevenson pinch hit for Merrifield

Stevenson walked

McManus singled through the right side, 2 RBI; Stevenson advanced to second; DiGiacomo scored; Thompson scored (7-7)

Aggies pitching change: RHP Robert Hogan for Brad Rudis (0.0IP, 1H, 0R, 0ER, 1BB, 0K)

Morgan struck out swinging

Top 9th (11-7 Aggies)

LSU pitching change: RHP Devin Fontenot for Hogan (0.1IP, 0H, 0R, 0ER, 0BB, 1K)

Targac walked

Targac stole second

Smith reached on a throwing error by third base; Targac scored, unearned (8-7)

Britt struck out looking

Thompson pinch ran for Smith

Kaler singled to left-center field, RBI; Thompson scored, unearned (9-7)

Bost singled to center field; Kaler advanced to second

LSU pitcher change: RHP Garrett Edwards for Fontenot (0.1IP, 2H, 2R, 1ER, 1BB, 1K)

Bost advanced to second; Kaler out at third, caught stealing

Moss intentionally walked

Claunch doubled down the right-field line, 2RBI; Moss scored, unearned; Bost scored, unearned (11-7)

Minnich flied out to left field

Bottom 9th (11-7 Aggies)

Hodge to second base for Bost

Crews struck out looking

Berry walked

Doughty struck out swinging

Dugas grounded out to second base to end the game

FINAL: AGGIES 11, Tigers 7

Win: Hogan (1-1)

Loss: Fontenot (1-1)

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

Follow Timm Hamm on Twitter at @IndyCarTim