Former Texas A&M TE Baylor Cupp Transfers To Big 12

Texas A&M tight end Baylor Cupp entered the transfer portal after two injury-ridden seasons in College Station. Now, he hopes that his next home will provide a better outlook than the one found at A&M.

Cupp announced via social media that he will be transferring to Texas Tech for the 2022 season. The 6-7 tight end still has three years of eligibility after missing his entire freshman season due to a lower-body injury.

"I will never forget my time here at Texas A&M and the relationships that I have made," Cupp wrote on his Instagram announcement. "A&M is very special to me and I am very grateful being an Aggie! Now it's time for me to move my focus onto the next chapter! I will be continuing my education in football future at Texas Tech University!"

One of the top tight end recruits in the 2019 cycle, Cupp was limited in 2021 due to the growth of veteran Jalen Wydermyer. Initially expected to be a Day 1 contributor, an ankle injury suffering in the summer sidelined him for the entire 2019 season.

A year later, Cupp once again missed the entire campaign due to a shoulder injury, allowing then-junior Max Wright to expand his role in terms of 12-personnel sets under the direction of Jimbo Fisher. Last season, Cupp saw action in 10 games, but primarily was used in blocking formations.

For his career with the Aggies, Cupp never recorded a reception and was only targeted three times. He now hopes to become one of the more well-rounded tight ends in the Big 12, forming a combination with either quarterback Tyler Shough or Donovan Smith.

The Red Raiders have been busy in the 2022 offseason under new coach Joey McGuire. He continues to shine in the transfer recruiting trail, as Texas Tech currently holds 11 commitments from prospects in the portal, several of which already enrolled in classes.

A&M not only will have to replace the blocking of Cupp, but also the overall production of Wydermyer, who would like to Trevor grow his final year of eligibility and enter the 2022 NFL Draft. Early expectations are for Wright, Blake Smith and 2022 recruit Jake Johnson to fight for reps on the first-team offense.

The Aggies will also bring in Donovan Green, a highly-touted prospect from Dickinson, Texas. A&M also added Theodor Melin Ohrstrom, a 6-6 tight end recruit from Stockholm, Sweden as part of its No. 1 recruiting class of 2022.

Texas A&M opens the 2022 season at Kyle Field against Sam Houston on Sept. 3.

