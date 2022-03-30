Aggies TE Baylor Cupp Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Just days into their 2022 spring camp, the Texas A&M Aggies have now lost their second talented offensive weapon to the NCAA Transfer Portal, in tight end Baylor Cupp.

The Aggies also lost freshman wideout Demond Demas to the portal this week, following his suspension from the team due to legal troubles.

Cupp, a former top prospect from Brock High, enrolled early at A&M in 2019. He was expected to compete for the starting tight end job following the departure of All-American Jace Sternberger, who was drafted by the Green Bay Packers.

After battling more injuries and being forced to miss his second consecutive season in 2020, those dreams would never fully come to fruition, with Jalen Wydermyer quickly emerging as the team's top tight end target.

Wydermyer would eventually enter the NFL draft this spring and has had visits with multiple franchises, including the Dallas Cowboys.

Cupp finally took the field for the Aggies in 2021, playing in 10 games and making one start.

In those 10 games, Cupp did not make a reception for the Aggies.

Cupp's departure now leaves just four tight ends on the roster for the Aggies, including the nation's No. 1 tight end prospect from the 2022 class, Jake Johnson.

Sophomore Blake Smith, four-year letterman Max Wright, and freshman Fernando Garza also remain on the roster.

