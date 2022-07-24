Priority OL Target Chase Bisontis Announces Commitment

The Texas A&M Aggies may be off to a slow start on the recruiting trail for the 2023 cycle, but on Sunday, they may have kick-started their efforts, gaining a commitment from one of the top offensive linemen in the country.

On Sunday Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, NJ) offensive tackle Chase Bisontis pledged to Jimbo Fisher's program, picking the Aggies over serious pursuit from LSU, Michigan State and Rutgers.

Bisontis took an official visit to College Station on June 3, which is likely what sealed the deal for Fisher and the Aggies.

Bisontis also held offers from a plethora of other top programs across the country, including Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Texas, Tennessee, USC, and Wisconsin, among many more.

The 6-5, 290-pound Bisontis has the versatility to play anywhere along the offensive front but projects mainly as an offensive tackle. He excels in physicality and run blocking, with room to improve in pass protection.

Bisontis now becomes the sixth commitment of the 2023 class for the Aggies, as well as the second offensive lineman of the group, joining Smithson Valley (Spring Branch, TX) offensive tackle Colton Thomasson, who was one of the first commitments of the 2023 class for Fisher.

