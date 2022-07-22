Six Aggies Named to Preseason All-SEC Teams

Expectations are sky high for the Texas A&M Aggies in 2022 as they look to take the next step and compete for the SEC championship.

The Aggies have no shortage of talent across the board in what might be their chance yet under coach Jimbo Fisher to make the SEC championship and possibly the College Football Playoffs.

SEC national media also appear to be in on the Aggies, buying into the talent on the roster, naming six Aggies to their preseason All-SEC Teams.

First Team All-SEC

Nik Constantinou - Punter

Hailing from Melbourne, Australia, Constantinou is entering his third season as the Aggies' starting punter. As a sophomore he led the SEC and ranked in the top 10 nationally, averaging a whopping 46.61 yards per punt. While punters are often underappreciated, having one like Constantinou is a weapon for any team, given his ability to flip the field on any given punt.

Second Team All-SEC

Devon Achane - Running Back/All-Purpose Player

Achane will step up as the lead running back for the Aggies in 2022 and is primed for a big season. In 2021 he would take 130 carries for 910 yards and nine touchdowns, showing that he can be your lead running back. He led the team with 1,472 all-purpose yards, chipping in 301 on kickoff return and 261 receiving yards

Layden Robinson - Offensive Lineman

Robinson is widely considered one of the best offensive lineman in college football and will look to make life easier for Achane. Starting 10 out of 12 games for the Aggies in 2021, Robinson will look to once again anchor the Aggies' offensive line. He was named an Athlon Sports preseason All-American.

Antonio Johnson - Defensive Back

Johnson is coming off an impressive sophomore season that saw him establish himself as one of the best tackling defensive backs in the SEC. He racked up 79 tackles last season, good for second on the team, including an impressive 8.5 tackles for loss.

Ainias Smith - Return Specialist

Smith was an electric player for the Aggies in 2021, showcasing the ability to turn any touch into a touchdown. He brought in a team-high 47 receptions and to go with six touchdown catches, while ranking second on the team with 509 receiving yards. Smith was also named to the All-SEC Third Team as a wide receiver/all-purpose player.

Third Team All-SEC

McKinnley Jackson - Defensive Lineman

Despite battling injury issues in 2021, Jackson was a key component of the Aggies' defense. Appearing in 10 games, with four starts at defensive tackle, Jackson tallied 14 total tackles. He will look to build off a solid 2021 and help anchor a stout Aggies' defensive front.

