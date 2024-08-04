Aggies Coach Mike Elko Opens Up About Facing Former QB Riley Leonard in Season Opener
Divorce is never easy, especially when it is between a quarterback and his head coach.
Last season, Duke had a tandem of Mike Elko at head coach and Riley Leonard at quarterback. Now, they are both in different environments,
Elko left for greener pastures in College Station. Leonard left Duke for the Green and Gold of the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame.
Their paths will cross on Aug, 31 when Texas A&M faces Notre Dame in the season opener.
Elko is going to have to disguise his signals and formations so Leonard cannot tell the defense what play was called. Elko said he will run a similar offense at Texas A&M to what he ran at Duke,
At SEC Media Days, Elko was asked about facing Leonard, his former pupil. He said it was time to answer the question, with the game in his scope.
"I am amazed I have gotten this far and this is the first time this question has been asked of me," Elko said. "He and I have joked about trying to come up with some type of scripted answer."
Elko then got down to business. He answered the question head on.
"Riley's a phenomenal quarterback. He's a phenomenal competitor," Elko said. "He obviously played a huge role in our success at Duke. And in a lot of ways me getting this job here at Texas A&M"
Elko called the situation ironic. His first game as Aggies head coach and its against Leonard.
"The irony of playing against him in the opener, certainly isn;'t lost on me," Elko said. "He's going to do everything he possibly can to make sure he has the upper hand on me for the first time."
"It'll be a healthy competition. I have so much respect for him, his family, who he is as a young man," Elko said, "So I kind of wish there would be any other quarterback on the other side for the opener."