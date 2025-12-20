Texas A&M Defenders Are Dialed In Ahead of Historic Playoff Clash with Miami

It’s Playoff Eve.

For Texas A&M and Miami football.

Ahead of the big game at Kyle Field, this week’s media availability saw four of the Aggies’ players on defense discuss what they want their goals or accomplishments to be ahead of the first college football playoff game in Aggieland.

“Our kids are focused,” Elko said. “Every time you get into an opportunity like this, you get a chance to grow. Every time we get to play a meaningful game here at Texas A&M, it’s an opportunity for us to grow.”

Four Quarters of Football

Cornerback Will Lee III has been one of the security blankets all season. He takes responsibility for his actions on the field and has been tremendous in coverage, although coach Mike Elko feels like the defense still hasn’t given its best four quarters of football.

“Elko’s been talking about all these games we’ve been playing, and we still haven’t gave our best four quarters' worth of football,” Lee IIIsaid. “We’ve been getting outcomes we’ve been getting.”

In 12 games this season, the senior from St. Louis, Missouri, has recorded 43 tackles, including 38 solo tackles. With seven passes defended, five assists, and one sack, Lee has executed in numerous situations of coverage and believes that if not just him, the entire team can pull together on both sides of the ball; that’s an accomplishment.

“I want to see what we can do and go out there with offense, defense, and four quarters of our best football. If we do that, I'll be happy with the outcome," Lee III said.

Cleanest Football

Nov 30, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo (5) carries the ball against Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Dezz Ricks (10) in the second quarter of the Lone Star Showdown game at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Sara Diggins/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Sara Diggins/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Sophomore cornerback Dezz Ricks also chimed in on what he wants to accomplish on the defensive side of the ball.

“For the defensive side of things, I just wanted to see us play our cleanest ball from the running game to the passing game.

On the defensive side, the 6-foot-1 star from Norfolk, Virginia, has grown since his freshman year, where he recorded 23 total tackles, 20 solo tackles with three assists to go along with his five passes defended. His goals and expectations were for him and the secondary to continue shutting down wide receivers like the ones that Miami will target numerous times.

"It really comes down to communicating, having our alignment right, and having our eyes right. It's the simple things. That will get it done."

Play For Each Other

Oct 11, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Daymion Sanford (27) breaks up a pass intended for Florida Gators tight end Amir Jackson (7) during the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

It’s pretty simple for junior linebacker Daymion Sanford.

His desire against the Hurricanes comes down to the basics.

“Go out there and execute and do what we are supposed to do,” Sanford said.

A win

Direct and upfront.

Senior defensive tackle Albert Regis knows the ultimate goal, and that came with some humor before all seriousness Saturday morning.

"Obviously, what we want to accomplish is a win,” Regis said. “We're the first team to make the playoffs for A&M, but we didn't do all this for a two-claps and a Ric Flair achievement."