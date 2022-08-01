Talented DL Dealyn Evans Commits to Texas A&M

Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies are beginning to catch fire on the recruiting trail.

On Sunday night, Texas A&M landed its third commitment of the 'pool party' weekend when Pine Tree (Longview, TX) defensive lineman Dealyn Evans pledged to the program, joining Denton Ryan linebacker Anthony Hill and Shiner running back Dalton Brooks.

Evans announced his commitment via his Twitter account, picking the Aggies over offers from Arizona State, Baylor, Houston, Kansas State, SMU, Texas, UCF, UTSA and Washington.

Last season for Pine Tree, Evans finished with 35 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack and two pass breakups.

Evans is one of the top defensive line prospects in the state of Texas and quite possibly the country and will be joining an elite group of defensive linemen that signed in the 2022 class.

With his pledge, Evans now becomes the ninth commitment of the 2023 class for the Aggies and the first true defensive lineman of the class joining Hill, Brooks, corners Bravion Rogers and Jayvon Thomas, edge/linebacker Daymion Sanford, and offensive tackles Colton Thomasson and Chase Bisontis.

The Aggies will now turn likely their recruiting attention to the offensive side of the ball, where they remain without a quarterback, tight end or receiver commitment thus far.

