Top 2023 LB Anthony Hill Announces Commitment

The Texas A&M Aggies desperately needed an injection of talent into the 2023 class, and Ryan (Denton, TX) star Anthony Hill might be the best in the country.

And on Saturday, he became an Aggie, announcing his commitment to Texas A&M via his Twitter account.

The 6-2, 220-pound North Texas native picked Texas A&M over Texas.

An excellent fit in DJ Durkin's defensive system, Hill exploded onto the scene with the Raiders in 2020 as a sophomore, being named a first-team MaxPreps Sophomore All-American, and the District 5-5A-I Defensive Newcomer of the Year, all while helping his team to an undefeated season a state championship.

That season, Hill Amassed 105 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, three sacks and two forced fumbles.

In his junior season in 2021, Hill was even more impressive finishing with 131 total tackles, 18 tackles for loss, eight sacks, three pass breakups, two forced fumbles, three fumble recovers, two interceptions, and two defensive touchdowns.

As a result of that impressive year, Hill was named the Texas District 5-5A-I Co-MVP, a first-team MaxPreps Junior All-American, and a Class 5A first-team all-state selection by the Texas Sportswriters Association.

Hill is the top linebacker prospect in the state of Texas and quite possibly in the entire country.

With his pledge, Hill now becomes the seventh commitment of the 2023 class for the Aggies, and the first linebacker, joining corners Bravion Rogers and Jayvon Thomas, edge Daymion Sanford, and offensive tackles Colton Thomasson and Chase Bisontis

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!



Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here