Demani Richarson Says 'Everyone's Making Plays' Along Aggies Defensive Line

The Texas A&M Aggies enter 2022 with their most talented roster in the Jimbo Fisher era. The Aggies just signed the highest-rated recruiting class in modern history. Among that class were arguably the nation's top defensive line and defensive back units. The Aggies also have elite talent returning in all three phases of the defense.

Senior defensive back Demani Richarson spoke to the media about what has impressed him defensively for the Aggies.

"The unit that impressed me the most is the (defensive) line," Richardson said. "They’re fast, quick, and strong. They have a lot of depth, so everyone’s making plays. Overall I would say the depth. We have a lot of depth at (defensive back), (defensive) line. I would just say the depth and the talent level is good all around. We have a lot of people that’s good."

True freshmen Walter Nolan, Shemar Stewart, and Anthony Lucas join a defensive line with talented names including Tunmise Adeleye, McKinnley Jackson, and Shemar Turner.

Demani Richardson will be alongside household names in the secondary such as Antonio Johnson, Jaylon Jones, and Tyreek Chappell.

The Aggie can match up with anyone in the SEC defensively. They were third in the SEC in total defense in 2021, allowing 327.5 yards per game.

If the Aggies achieve their goals of contending in the SEC and reaching the College Football Playoff, their depth on defense will be a primary reason why.

