Texas A&M National Champions? ESPN Analyst Says Yes

As we enter the first week of the season for the Texas A&M Aggies, there might not be a team with such wildly different expectations depending on who you ask.

Some believe that the Aggies are destined to once again finish 8-4, unable to compete with the likes of the Alabama Crimson Tide in conference play. One look at the Aggies' schedule and it isn't entirely unreasonable to believe they might be one year away from contending for an SEC title.

However, while some people aren't overly excited about the Aggies' odds in 2022, one analyst made it abundantly clear that he is all-in on the Texas A&M bandwagon ahead of the season.

On ESPN's Week 0 College Gameday show, Desmond Howard revealed his final four College Football Playoff teams. Not only does Howard think the Aggies will make the College Football Playoffs, he had them winning the whole thing after taking down his Michigan Wolverines in the championship game.

Joining the Aggies in Howard's final four teams were the Wolverines, the Pittsburgh Panthers and the Baylor Bears.

While the immediate reaction to Howard's final four was laughter across social media, perhaps it isn't too unreasonable of a take. If the Aggies can pull off another upset win over Alabama, and win the rest of the games they're supposed to, they could be in the driver's seat to come out of the SEC West.

Even with a loss to Alabama, the Aggies would not be completely ruled out of SEC title contention. Of course, all of this is pointless until the games are actually played. However, as unreasonable as it appears at first glance, don't rule out the possibility of seeing the Aggies making a College Football Playoff appearance.

