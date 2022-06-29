Skip to main content

Back To School: Former Texas A&M RB To Teach NIL-Based Course

Trayveon Williams is set to return to Texas A&M as a professor in the spring of 2023

Professor Trayveon Williams? That has a nice ring to it, right? 

The former Texas A&M running back will begin the next chapter of his career next in the spring of 2023 as an adjunct professor at Texas A&M’s School of Law. He will co-teach a NIL-focused class with current professor Alex Sinatra, a current sports attorney and sports business consultant.

For now, Williams only plans to be on campus in the fall due to his commitment to the Cincinnati Bengals. He currently is entering his fourth season with the organization after being drafted in the sixth round in 2019. 

“More Than An Athlete !” Williams said via his Twitter account. “@YourPotential4 @TAMULawSchool & I are cooking up something that can Revolutionize the NIL world.”

Earlier this offseason, Sinatra and Williams shared what the course will entail in regards to Name, Image and Likeness for currently collegiate athletes. The rule was passed in July of 2021 in which players were able to earn a profit off their success.  

A three-year starter for the Aggies, Williams broke out in 2016 as a freshman with 1,057 rushing yards and eight touchdowns off 158 carries. Two years later, he'd become A&M's single-season leader in all-purpose yards and rushing yards with 1,760 and 18 touchdowns. 

Williams would be named to the first-team All SEC team for his efforts and earned second-team All-American honors. He currently ranks third all-time in rushing yards (3,379) at A&M, trailing only Darren Lewis (5,012) and Curtis Dickey (3,703). 

Since entering the NFL, Williams has tallied 41 rush attempts for 208 yards but has yet to score his first professional touchdown. He was a member of the 2021 roster that took home the AFC Championship under the direction of former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and faced the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI. 

Last season, Williams made five appearances, recording 51 total rushing yards on 15 attempts.

