Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

Bengals’ Trayveon Williams to Co-Teach NIL Course at Texas A&M School of Law

Bengals running back Trayveon Williams will begin an offseason job in spring 2023 as an adjunct professor at Texas A&M’s School of Law.

He will be co-teaching an NIL focused class with current professor Alex Sinatra, who is a sports attorney and sports business consultant.

Williams didn’t explain what brought this partnership about, but he did tweet about the announcement expressing his excitement for the new opportunity at his alma mater.

“More Than An Athlete !” Williams wrote. “@YourPotential4 @TAMULawSchool & I are cooking up something that can Revolutionize the NIL world.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Previously, Sinatra and Williams shared what the course will entail in regards to Name, Image and Likeness rules. 

The running back was drafted in 2019 after playing at Texas A&M, meaning NIL was established after Williams’s college career. NIL was first established in Sept. 2019 in California before the whole country established the rules on July 1, 2021.

Even if Williams doesn’t have direct experience with NIL in his own career, he was once a collegiate athlete and can give that perspective. He will begin co-teaching once the Bengals’ 2022 season ends.

Williams finished the 2021 season with five game appearances, completing 51 total yards on 15 attempts.

More NFL Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

A Miami Hurricanes fan holds a school logo.
College Football

Miami Lands Commitment From Four-Star Former Clemson Pledge

The high school senior decided to stay close to home for his collegiate football career.

By Madison Williams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Play
NFL

Arians Goes Into Detail About New Role With Buccaneers

The former Tampa Bay coach said succession was a big deal for him.

By Wilton Jackson
Lewis Hamilton, 2022 Canadian GP
Formula1

F1 Drivers Show Hamilton Support After Piquet’s Use of Racial Slur

George Russell, Charles Leclerc, Esteban Ocon and others released statements addressing the racist language and need for change.

By Madeline Coleman
angels mariners brawl
MLB

Angels Pitcher Likely Broke Elbow Joining Brawl vs. Mariners

The relief pitcher will likely miss multiple months following his participation in the melee with the Mariners.

By Nick Selbe
Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) hits a double against the Baltimore Orioles in the sixth inning at Rogers Centre.
MLB

Report: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Turns Down Home Run Derby Invite

The first baseman reportedly does not want to risk a “flare-up” of soreness in his left wrist.

By Daniela Perez
Serena Williams celebrates winning a point against Harmony Tan at Wimbledon.
Tennis

Serena Williams Falls, but Shows This May Not Be the End

She lost her first singles match in more than a year to Harmony Tan, but displayed the fight that has made her 27-year career so spectacular.

By Jon Wertheim and Chris Almeida
Serena Williams of the US celebrates after winning a point against France's Harmony Tan in the first round of Wimbledon.
Play
Tennis

Serena Williams Is Asked What’s Next After Wimbledon Loss

The 23-time Grand Slam champion left the option open about her returning to the court at this year’s US Open.

By Madison Williams
Pool surface at the NCAA championships
College

Member of Cal Women’s Swim Team Details Teri McKeever’s ‘Abusive Behavior’

In a first-person essay submitted to Sports Illustrated, a recent member of the Cal women’s swim team says McKeever used her position of power to bully athletes.

By A Recent Member of the Cal Women's Swim Team