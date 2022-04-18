One simply doesn't replace the production of Isaiah Spiller in Texas A&M's backfield without expecting some regression. Then again, if the Aggies are trying to become the next Alabama or Georgia, the talent level shouldn't waver from year to year.

Spiller, a three-year starter and two-time 1,000-yard rusher, is headed to the NFL. In College Station, A&M must find its next star rusher who can carry a similar load.

The Aggies are going to give rising junior Devon Achane a chance to be the lead runner after serving as a the change-of-pace back for the past two years. He won't be alone in the backfield, as sophomore Amari Daniels has earned his right to compete for first-team reps.

"If y'all payed attention, when [Amari] got a couple of carries against Prairie View A&M, he was taking the rock and was getting us yards and getting us touchdowns," offensive lineman Layden Robinson said. "He really didn't surprise me."

Daniels was one of the biggest bright spots offensively for the Aggies this spring. In large part, his reps expanded due to the limitations of Achane, who did not participate in the annual Maroon & White game earlier this month.

Achane's absence allowed Daniels to see action with the first-team offense. He didn't disappoint against the primary Aggies first- and second-team defense, rushing for 128 yards on 16 carries and averaging 8 yards per play.

"I thought Amari was good in a lot of situations," A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said.

Daniels served as a No. 3 runner last fall behind Achane and Spiller. His best game came against Prairie View A&M in November, in which he played a majority of the second half. He averaged 8.8 yards per carry and scored his first touchdown during the fourth quarter of a 52-3 blowout.

Excelling against a small school is far from being able to handle SEC defenses. Daniels did play against conference opponents, recording seven carries against South Carolina and two against Missouri.

It's a small sample size for the Miami native, but it's a start going into his second year. The Aggies also have a bigger backs Earnest Crownover and LJ Johnson to pick up the hard yards.

Johnson was limited this spring due to a minor injury and did not play in the scrimmage. Crownover finished with 29 rushing yards on 11 carries.

Achane has always been known for his speed, and it makes sense that he takes on an expanded role. A&M, however, needs a back with size and agility to go up the middle. It's early, but in the race for significant reps, Daniels has taken the lead.

That's not a surprise to those who watch him daily.

“I expect nothing less from Amari,” Robinson said. “He’s going to be a great player for us in the future.”

