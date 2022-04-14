Texas A&M Presented With Positive Problem On Offensive Line

Layden Robinson loves talking about the ins and outs of the offensive line at Texas A&M. His knowledge of what Jimbo Fisher is looking for in the trenches paints a picture of where the Aggies must improve entering 2021.

Robinson takes over as the veteran of the offensive line following the departure of All-American Kenyon Green. Replacing the entire left side of the line will be essential for the Aggies to be competitive in 2021 as tackle Jahmir Johnson also heads to the NFL Draft later this month.

Reuben Fatheree will occupy one side of the line after starting 10 games in 2021. The other likely will come down to either freshman Trey Zuhn or sophomore Jordan Spasojevic-Moko, both of whom have impressed in front of teammates and Fisher through three weeks of spring practice.

"That's been expected from Trey," Robinson said following the Aggies' spring game. "I've been seeing him in practice. If you look at him, he kind of reminds you of Carson Green. He's come in and acted like he's been here before."

Zuhn, a member of the 2021 recruiting class, received high praise from Fisher coming out of Colorado Springs in his senior season. Much like Fatheree, the staff wanted to get him reps last fall with the first-team offense, but a torn ACL suffered before his arrival sidelined for him the entire season. "He's very cool and he's very composed when it comes to his energy," Robinson said of Zuhn. "Stuff barely phases him." Fisher said throughout the spring he was pleased with Zuhn's development and how quickly the line has adapted to working with new coach Steve Addazio. The former Colorado State head coach joined the staff following the departure of Josh Henson to USC. Spasojevic-Moko, or "Moko" for short, is still learning. A native of Brisbane, Australia, he transitioned from playing rugby to playing football once he moved to the United States. After two seasons of working on his technique at Snow College, Moko became the No. 1 junior college offensive line prospect and a prospect Fisher coveted in the recruiting cycle.

Robinson believes that Moko has barely scratched the surface of his potential. In the scrimmage, the 6-5, 340-pound lineman worked reps at left tackle before leaving early with a lower-body injury, though Fisher said that it shouldn't be a concern moving into the summer.

"He's adjusted," Robinson said of Moko. "He's come a long way, a very long way. He's got more confidence as the weeks have gone by. He's just going to keep getting better and better."

One area where Fisher has yet to surpass former coach Kevin Sumlin in is the development of first-round offensive linemen. During his six-year tenure for the Aggies, Sumlin produced four Day 1 offensive tackles in four consecutive draft classes. Green has the opportunity to be the first this April should a team love his upside as a guard. The hope is he's not a one-year wonder, but rather the start of a new trend of linemen leaving the program to become promising players at the next level. For now, the only concern is protecting whichever quarterback wins the starting job in 2022. Last season, A&M's offensive line regressed, allowing 19 total sacks after giving up just four in 2020. Keep in mind that Green was the lone veteran returning after the 9-1 campaign.

That won't be the case in 2022 as the Aggies will have three starters returning. The upside of both Zuhn and Moko presents a positive problem for A&M entering the summer months.

"There's something coach Fisher always says and it's 'alignment, assignment technique,'" Robinson said. "That's what we really need to focus on this summer. We will get that done. "

The Aggies open up the new season at Kyle Field against Sam Houston State on Sept. 3.