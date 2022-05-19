Fisher Rips Into Saban's Past: "Go Dig Into How God Did His Deal"

Jimbo Fisher couldn’t have made his point any clearer with a bullhorn.

“We didn’t buy any players.”

The Texas A&M football coach activated his own Emergency Broadcast System with a Thursday morning diatribe aimed at the “czar of college football.” Responding to Alabama coach Nick Saban asserting that every one of the Aggies in the No. 1 recruiting class were “bought,” Fisher went scorched earth on his former boss.

“I have nothing to hide and our program has nothing to hide,” Fisher said. “It would be interesting if everyone could say that.” The attack on Saban wasn’t pretty, even if it lacked specifics. Fisher spoke in generalities of a Saban’s checkered past and perhaps some illegal tactics from the seven-time national champion. “Some people think they’re God,” Fisher said with obvious disdain. “Go dig into how God did his deal. You may find out about a guy a lot of things you don’t want to know. You make him the czar of college football. Go dig into his past or anyone who’s ever coached with him.” Saban also won a national title at LSU in 2003, with Fisher as the Tigers offensive coordinator. Saban also held a high-profile coaching job at Michigan State. Fisher hammered home the point that a narcissist like Saban shouldn’t be throwing stones inside a glass house when “things don’t go his way.” Well, Fisher had his own take on the saying.

“It’s disgusting what we’re into right now,” he said, “especially by the people throwing the darts who have no glass in their house.”

Fisher said he his dad would’ve slapped him upside the head if he was ever caught lying or cheating. As for Saban …

“Maybe somebody should have slapped him,” Fisher barked.

Saban has obviously rubbed many the wrong way over the years. His gruff personality and outspokenness are tolerated because he wins. More than anyone else. And his line of assistants who go on to be head coaches is legendary.

Fisher is one of those coaches. So is Georgia’s Kirby Smart, who beat Saban and the Crimson Tide for the national championship in January. Those two were the first two former Saban assistants to beat their one-time boss.

But as far as Fisher is concerned, don’t call Saban a mentor. “You coach with people like Bobby Bowden and learn how to do things,” said Fisher, who succeeded the late Bowden at Florida State. “You coach with other people and learn how not to do things. There’s a reason … I [didn’t] go back to work for [Saban] with opportunities. “I don’t want to be associated with him.” Will anyone come to Saban’s defense now that Fisher has dragged the czar through the mud? Maybe it’s Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, who’s taken his own shots at the A&M’s recruiting class. Perhaps it’ll be Steve Sarkisian down at Texas. But what if no one speaks up for Saban. That silence would be deafening. Saban appeared to break a code among coaches by publicly airing his complaints and the inside workings of college football. Fisher wanted to air Saban’s dirty laundry but chose to use generalities and hints about his past. Fisher apparently tried to call Fisher after this mess blew up Wednesday. Fisher didn’t take the call and said he won’t. The two will have to share the same space at the upcoming SEC Media Days and, for sure, when Texas A&M is at Alabama on Oct. 8. Fisher isn’t wary of that confrontation. In fact, he’s looking forward to it.

“I don’t mind confrontation,” he said. “Lived with it my whole life. Kinda like it. Backing away from it isn’t how I was raised.”

Fisher’s parting word for the state of Texas A&M football is what this was all about. He is standing up for the program and not about to back down from anyone.

Even Nick Saban.

“We’re not going anywhere,” Fisher said. “We still have a lot of work to do. We’re not where we want to be. This is going to be a great program and we’re building it into a great program.”

