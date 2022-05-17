Skip to main content

Aggies Land in Elite QB Jaden Rashada's Top-7

The Aggies are in the running for arguably the nation's top uncommitted quarterback

Despite losing out on the commitment of Eli Holstein, Texas A&M is still firmly in the race for another one of the nation's top uncommitted signal callers, in Pittsburg (CA) native Jaden Rashada. 

Rashada released his top-7 on Tuesday, including the Aggies in the group, alongside Ole Miss, LSU, Florida, Oregon, Miami, and California. 

Rashada is set to make his announcement on June 18. 

The Aggies First extended an offer to Rashada last month, with the QB telling Fan Nation's Matt Solorio that the Aggie extension was a "dream offer."

Oregon, Miami, Ole Miss, Arkansas, LSU and many other programs have hosted or plan on hosting the class of 2023 quarterback for a visit -- but A&M will get him on campus before any major decisions are made.

"Playing the biggest football, just that crowd and being in Texas is a unique opportunity," Rashada said. "It's something to try to make the most of, so that's kind of why I called it that."

A&M has been searching far and wide for its next signal-caller since the decommitment of Holstein in March.

The Louisiana native was ironically at Elite 11 Las Vegas to compete against Rashada, with both QBs punching their tickets to the Finals this summer in Los Angeles. Along the way, Holstein broke the athletic testing record with staggering numbers before the throwing took place.

Holstein has been focused on programs like Alabama, LSU and Florida since parting ways with Fisher's staff, though there is some mutual interest still.

As for Rashada, who took an official visit to Ole Miss and Arkansas most recently, it appears A&M and Oregon will get him on campus in the summer months.

