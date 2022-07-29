Aggies Get Surprise Visit From Top QB Malachi Nelson Ahead of Massive Recruiting Weekend

The Texas A&M Aggies are receiving a major surprise visitor this weekend, with top Los Alamitos (CA) quarterback prospect and current USC commitment Malachi Nelson making his way to College Station per multiple reports.

The Aggies have been in search of a new 2023 quarterback to fill the void left by Eli Holstein, who de-committed from the program earlier this summer.

Not only would Nelson qualify as that replacement, but he would arguably be seen as a massive upgrade.

Nelson is one of the most sought-after recruits in the country and will be a challenger for both the No. 1 quarterback spot and the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 SI99 recruiting rankings upon their release in the coming weeks.

currently, Nelson ranks as the No. 2 overall quarterback behind Texas commit Arch Manning per the 247 Sports and On3 recruiting rankings and sits ahead of Manning as the No. 1 overall recruit in the country in the ESPN 300.

Nelson has put up gaudy stats in three seasons at the varsity level for Los Alamitos, completing 319 of 438 passes for 5,086 yards and 70 touchdowns with 17 interceptions.

you can view a full scouting report from Sports Illustrated recruiting director John Garcia for Nelson below:

When it comes to the combination of physical traits, production and room to improve towards a high ceiling, Nelson may be the best quarterback bet in the class of 2023. The USC commitment has done it all at the prep level, and it has carried over onto the national stage time and time again with head-turning smooth spinning mixed in. He is mobile and creative outside of the pocket, and yet there is so much physical growth potential on his 6'4" frame that we may not be seeing the end of his throwing evolution any time soon. He makes things look relatively effortless on a deep ball just as he does playing accurate underneath. Another quarterback with a quick release and enough velocity behind it to hit targets in tight windows, Nelson also has functional athleticism to avoid pass rushers inside the pocket and out, with some gunslinger in his arsenal similar to the QB he could be replacing in L.A. one day—Caleb Williams.

