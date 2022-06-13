Aggies Requested Punishment For Nick Saban After Comments

Ross Bjork and Texas A&M were unhappy about the comments that Alabama head coach Nick Saban made recently, accusing the Aggies of 'buying' their No. 1 ranked 2022 recruiting class.

The comments not only led to backlash for Saban from the media but also from his former pupil and current Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher, who blasted Saban to the national media during a press conference.

As a result of the comments, the Aggies are reportedly now seeking punishment for Saban with the SEC, after an email was obtained by On3 from Bjork to the league office.

You can view that full email here:

We write to express Texas A&M University’s disappointment and outrage at the recent statements made by Alabama University [sic] Head Football Coach Nick Saban that ‘A&M bought every player on their team-made a deal for Name, Image, Likeness Coach Saban’s statement was a blatant violation of SEC bylaws regarding sportsmanship. More significantly, without citing any facts to support his statement, Coach Saban is accusing every, single player in Texas A&M’s recruiting class and current football team of violating NCAA NIL guidelines and Texas state laws. Coach Saban’s statement is false, beneath the dignity of the SEC, and corrosive to the fabric of sportsmanship in college football as a whole and especially within the SEC. We expect the league to take strong, public action against Coach Saban and the University of Alabama to demonstrate that such unprofessionalism and disrespect for Texas A&M’s student-athletes, coaches, and the university as a whole, will not be tolerated. A public apology from Coach Saban to Coach Fisher, Aggie Football, and Texas A&M University is a good starting point, but the league should also consider monetary and participation penalties against Coach Saban. Thank you for your concern and prompt attention to this serious matter.

Fisher coached under Saban as his offensive coordinator from 2000-2004 at LSU, where the two won a national title together in 2003.

Fisher then went on to take over the head coaching position at Florida State, where he also won a national title.

