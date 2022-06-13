Aggies-Hurricanes Is Must-See TV in September

The 2022 college football season is full of can't miss games on the schedule. As programs begin their run to the College Football Playoff, it all starts in September.

And while December and the CFP is still a ways away, September is considerably closer, and the buildup is already starting.

Sports Illustrated made its pick for 10 September college football games we can't wait to see, and Texas A&M's matchup with the Miami Hurricanes in Week 3 made the list for a couple of reasons.

Miami at Texas A&M For different reasons, these two programs need statement wins. For Miami: It’s a new era with a new coach (Mario Cristobal) and a promising quarterback (Tyler Van Dyke). For A&M, it’s likely to enter the season as a dark-horse darling to make the Playoff. Alabama looms as usual later on for the Aggies, but beating Miami in Week 3 could set an early tone.

These two programs have met just three times in their history, with Miami holding a 2-1 advantage in the series.

Texas A&M won the initial game back in 1944 in Miami 70-14. But the Hurricanes have won the last two matchups occurring in 2007 (34-17) and 2008 (41-23).

A&M is still trying to prove to the SEC and the rest of the country that it deserves to be mentioned in the same breath as the CFP, and after a disappointing 8-4 season in 2021, that's going to be difficult to do in the short-term.

The Hurricanes, on the other hand, enter 2022 with a new coach in former Miami tackle Mario Cristobal, and a new outlook.

This game will be an important step for the Aggies as the first real challenge on the schedule, and the last non-conference matchup until the Nov. 9 tilt against the UMass Minutemen.

You can follow Timm Hamm on Twitter at @IndyCarTim

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here