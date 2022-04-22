Texas A&M RB Isaiah Spiller Sets Lucrative Goals For NFL Future

Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller's journey to the NFL is one filled with hope and potential. Then again, as the draft inches closer, everything that could transpire from now until he hears his name called is out of his hands.

Spiller is a projected top-three running back in the 2022 NFL Draft class. Known for his size, power, speed and elusiveness, the junior Aggie has the potential to be a three-down runner and immediate contributor to any team's backfield.

In a recent interview with Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson, Spiller said he credits his development to Rischad Whitfield, AKA “Footwork King" on Twitter. Whitfield has worked with some of the top talents in today's game, including Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard, San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel, and Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb.

Jay Biggerstaff, USA Today “Rischad has been very influential in my life, teaching me a lot of the tricks of the game,” Spiller said. “I know what Rischad teaches me helps me out in the game, helps my vision, helps me break tackles, and helps me score touchdowns. This workout was very unorthodox, very new to me, but it’s something I can put in my skill bag." A two-time 1,000-yard rusher, the Spring native became one of the most physical and consistent runners in the SEC once stepping onto campus. During his three seasons as the Aggies' feature runner, Spiller recorded 2,993 rushing yards, 585 receiving yards and 26 total touchdowns before electing to forgo his final season of eligibility. Scouts are torn on where Spiller will be drafted come next week. Some believe he'll be a high-end selection in the second round while others think he could fall into the middle of the third due to the depth at the position. "The thing he brings is the versatility," A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said of Spiller at the Aggies' Pro Day last month. "He can run it inside, run it outside, run it on the goal line and he can catch. I think it's a complete back and I think it's today's game, because it's so diverse, you have to be that way. "He's not a selfish player." Isaiah Spiller

Teams have called about seeing Spiller join the roster. This offseason, he's visited with Houston Texans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Buffalo Bills and Washington Commanders. He had virtual meetings with the Baltimore Ravens and Green Bay Packers and has been consistently linked with the Atlanta Falcons.

Spiller continues to train in the greater-Spring area just north of downtown Houston. Perhaps he stays close to home as the next great Texans' running back. Perhaps the tea leaves send him elsewhere.

The location of where he lands next isn't a concern for Spiller. Meeting the goals set for his rookie season is. Expectations are high for Spiller and his camp as he looks to make a similar impact at the pros as he did in college.

Good, it's just the way he wants things to be.

"I want to be Rookie of the Year,” Spiller said. “Rookie of the Year is on my mind, but becoming a starter and learning the playbook is the first thing I have to do."

