NFL 7-Round Mock Draft: Which Aggies Go Early?

We're now less than a week away from the 2022 NFL Draft that will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada, beginning on Thursday. For the past few weeks, we've been subjected to mock draft after mock draft with wild speculation about the early rounds and what teams are most interested in which players.

Isaiah Spiller Kenyon Green Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports DeMarvin Leal

Now, so close to the actual event, the rounds are expanded to include all seven. With top-tier schools around the country being well represented, Texas A&M is no exception. Some of last season's stars will be selected, some early on. Players like Kenyon Green, Isaiah Spiller, Leon Smith, Jr., and others will wait patiently to hear their names called. Some will have a shorter wait than others.

CBS Sports recently released its latest mock draft, and several Aggies players are named in the 262 selections.

The first Aggie selected, according to CBS Sports, is offensive lineman standout Kenyon Green, who is speculated to go at No. 17 overall to the Los Angeles Chargers:

Green can play outside or inside and at Texas A&M he lined up against some of the best defensive linemen and edge rushers in the country. The Chargers could go either tackle or guard here -- they have needs at both positions -- but with four tackles already off the board, Green makes sense here.

The next Aggie to come off the board doesn't happen until the third round, at No. 68 overall, as running back Isaiah Spiller goes to the Houston Texans, who are in the middle of a rebuild led by general manager Nick Caserio and new head coach Lovie Smith.

Aaron Hansford Jayden Peevy Michael Clemons

Just five picks later, the first Aggies defensive player, DeMarvin Leal, is selected at No. 73 overall by the Indianapolis Colts. With newly acquired quarterback Matt Ryan on board, the Colts think they're very close to competing for a championship, and a player like Leal could certainly help push them in the right direction.

Later in the third round, former Aggies linebacker Aaron Hansford is selected by the Baltimore Ravens with the No. 100 overall pick.

Other Aggies are selected in the later rounds:

Fourth round:

123. LA Chargers: Jayden Peevy, DT, Texas A&M

128. Baltimore (via ARI): Michael Clemons, EDGE, Texas A&M

Sixth round:

219. Tennessee: Jalen Wydermyer, TE, Texas A&M

Seventh round:

239. Indianapolis: Leon O'Neal, S, Texas A&M

