WATCH: Aggies Jimbo Fisher Continues His Crusade Against Alabama Coach Nick Saban

As far as Jimbo Fisher is concerned, Nick Saban crossed a line.

Last week, Saban singled out Jimbo Fisher, the Aggies, and their No. 1 recruiting class, directly accusing them of pay for play through Texas A&M's NIL collective.

Fisher, of course, was not pleased, calling a press conference to directly address and refute Saban's statements, while also defending the character of the recruits that he signed.

On Monday, Fisher continued his crusade against his former boss in an intense interview with San Antonio news station KSAT's Greg Simmons.

And he did not hold anything back.

“It was written on social media. … So everybody believed it,” Fisher said. “All the people obviously believed it. I went and checked with our compliance people—because we have nothing to do with it—one guy, of the early enrollees.” Fisher also attacked the media for false reporting, particularly in regards to the Aggies NIL fund. “When they said we had $35 million in the [NIL fund]—it’s all false,” Fisher said. “It was written on social media so everybody believes it. You’ve got news channels believing it, and you believed it.” When asked about Saban's opinions of the program's recruiting, Fisher fired back at Simmons and his constituents, insulating that media at large, but particularly sports media has its credibility. To put it simply, Fisher believes that the media pushes narratives for the sake of a 'click' rather than reporting actual news.

“Well, he’s not news. You’re news, you’re media. Did you guys not research? I’m asking you, did you do your research? No, see, you can’t answer. So you just assumed,” Fisher said. “And that’s the way this world goes now: As soon as it’s written on social media and someone says it, you believe it. So where does that put you guys as reporters?

“What’s the truth? Nobody wants the truth. You want a story and a click and a hit.”

Right or wrong, Fisher's frustration is understandable given the insinuations made by arguably the most influential voice in college football.

Either way, the October 8 matchup between Saban and his former pupil has now taken on a whole new level of anticipation.

