National Pundits Cowherd and Finebaum Weigh-in On Nick Saban vs. Jimbo Fisher

Unless you've been living under a rock, you are aware of the ongoing feud between Alabama head coach Nick Saban, and Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher.

On Wednesday night, Saban singled out the Aggies, making it abundantly clear that he was not a fan of the way Jimbo Fisher orchestrated his No. 1 ranked recruiting haul in the 2021 cycle.

"We were second in recruiting last year. A&M was first. A&M bought every player on their team. Made a deal for name, image and likeness," Saban said. "We didn’t buy one player. Alright? But I don’t know if we’re going to be able to sustain that in the future, because more and more people are doing it. It’s tough."

Now, the national pundits are beginning to way in on the conflict. Most notably ESPN personality Paul Finebaum and Fox Sports 1's Colin Cowherd -- the former of which, has extensive experience covering both Saban and the Crimson Tide for nearly two decades. "For Nick Saban, the greatest coach of all time, to go public and accuse one of his biggest rivals of essentially cheating - although that's open for interpretation - is really stunning," Finebaum said. "He has insinuated this in the past, but one thing you have to remember about Nick Saban: he's always complimentary towards everyone else, even when you know it's passive-aggressive. But this was way off-script. He has been leaning towards this for some time." Cowherd might not have the same track record as Finebaum with Saban and is as outspoken as any media member in the country. However, he does have his fingers on the pulse of national sports coverage and shares a similar sentiment to Finebaum. "Nick [Saban] is being a hypocrite," Cowherd said. "Nick [Saban] said it for a reason. Nick [Saban] made it personal. Nick [Saban] went over the line. "Nick [Saban] needs to apologize. There's no proof Texas A&M is buying players... He ripped a coach, he ripped a program. It's unprofessional and he frankly is held to a higher standard."

More upset than anyone, however, is logically Fisher, who, despite beating Saban both on the field and on the recruiting trail this past year, had his credibility questioned on a national stage.

"It's a shame that we have to do this," Fisher said. "It's really despicable. It's despicable that somebody can say something about somebody, more importantly 17-year-old kids. You're taking shots at 17-year-old kids and their families, that they broke state laws."

Either way, the October 8 matchup between the Aggies and the Crimson Tide at Bryant Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa is beginning to look more and more like must-see TV.

