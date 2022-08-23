Three Aggies Offensive Linemen Ink NIL Deals With Hooters

The Texas A&M Aggies have had a busy offseason preparing for this upcoming season. In their time away from the practice field and weight room, the Aggies have taken advantage of NIL opportunities.

Over 50 offensive linemen from 10 different schools have inked NIL deals with Hooters, and the Aggies are among the group.

Layden Robinson, Smart Chibuzo, and Aki Ogunbiyi signed endorsement deals with the famous American restaurant chain.

The partnership will include appearances at various Hooters locations and social media promotion.

These deals were made possible after the NCAA passed legislation allowing student-athletes to capitalize off their name, image, and likeness (NIL).

Robinson started all 10 games as a sophomore and earned an All-SEC second team selection by the Associated Press. He was ranked number 76 overall on ESPN’s list of the top 100 college football players for 2022. He has an On3 NIL valuation of $154,000.

Chibuzo saw action in two games as a freshman. He medically retired from football after missing all of spring camp. He has an On3 NIL valuation of $22,000.

Ogunbiyi played in eight games and made four starts as a freshman. He has no available NIL valuation.

Hooters’ offensive line-specific partnership is one example of the unique ways athletes are using NIL in a new era of college sports.

You can follow Michael Gresser on Twitter @gresser_michael

