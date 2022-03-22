COLLEGE STATION -- Ask Jimbo Fisher what was Kenyon Green's best trait, the Texas A&M coach would say his versatility. Green wouldn't argue it. He's played everywhere for the Aggies over the past three seasons.

Green returned to Texas A&M for the program's Pro Day on Tuesday afternoon. His 40-time hovered around 5.2. His three-cone drill was superb, according to one scout.

What stood out more than his footwork, body control or speed were his added drills from Indianapolis. One team at the NFL Combine asked if Green felt comfortable taking reps at center, the lone offensive line position he never played for the Aggies.

Why say no to another challenge?

"Teams are asking me to play everything," Green said. "I'm just working on showing teams how versatile I can be first-hand."

Green said that each team was different in the interview room. Some will view him as a guard, the position he earned All-American honors at during the 2020 season. Others see him as a tackle, with the ability to play inside.

For those teams that need to see more reps, turn on the video. Depending on the season, Green starred at four different positions since arriving from Humble in 2019.

Green doesn't view being a "jack of all trades" as an issue, but rather a blessing. Those skills give general managers and coaches more to consider.

"Being able to play everything isn't just to help you, but it's also to helps your team out," Green said. "The fact they can put you in at tackle, center, guard and play both sides, it's always nice to have that in your toolbox. It goes a long way."

Multiple scouts believe Green's versatility will make him a first-round selection next month. Since their arrival in the SEC, the Aggies have produced first-round offensive linemen on the regular.

Luke Joeckel (2013), Jake Matthews (2014), Cedric Ogbuehi (2015) and Germain Ifedi (2016) all heard their names called the first day. Since then, A&M has yet to have a first-round offensive linemen selected. The Aggies are looking for their first Day 1 selection since Myles Garrett in 2017.

Green might be the best shot to break the streak come April 28.

"Personally, I think he's a big guard that can play tackle," Fisher said. "The value of guards in today's game, if you look at the top pass rushers, they're inside guys.

"When you get a guy with (Green's) athleticism and has that power to win inside, he's going to be in the league a long time."

Green will wait to find out what's next. He'll return to the Houston area to keep training. There's about eight visits he'll take with teams, one of which could be where his career begins.

On thing Green plans to continue to work on hand placement. When playing inside, it's about going lower and more direct into the chest. At tackle, attacking the outside shoulder and maintaining a balanced stance is key.

Green doesn't know where he'll play -- position or team -- but the he's grateful for the opportunity.

