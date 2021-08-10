Aggies Recieve High Praise In USA Today Preseason Coaches Poll

The Texas A&M Aggies are one of the most highly-respected teams in the country heading into the 2021 season, per the USA Today Coaches Poll

Texas A&M will begin the 2021 season with enormous expectations, thanks in large part to a group of super-seniors deciding to return to College Station to chase a national championship.

The Aggies will also return a total of 15 staters, including nine on the defensive side of the ball, in what is expected to be one of the top defensive units in all of college football next season.

On Tuesday, the USA TODAY AFCA preseason coaches poll was released, backing up those expectations, with the Aggies coming in at the No. 6 overall team in the country, behind traditional powers Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma, Ohio State, and Georgia.

Five other SEC teams made the final cut alongside the Aggies, including the No. 1 ranked Crimson Tide, and the No. 5 ranked Bulldogs in the top-10.

Other teams to make the list include Florida at No. 10, LSU at No. 13, and Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss Rebels at No. 25.

The Aggies open the season on September 4 against Kent State.

You can view the full rankings below:

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Oklahoma

4. Ohio State

5. Georgia

6. Texas A&M

7. Notre Dame

8. Iowa State

9. North Carolina

10. Cincinnati

11. Florida

12. Oregon

13. LSU

14. USC

15. Wisconsin

16. Miami

17. Indiana

18. Iowa

19. Texas

20. Penn State

21. Washington

22. Oklahoma State

23. UL Lafayette

24. Coastal Carolina

25. Ole Miss

