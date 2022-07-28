Suspension of Texas A&M WR Ainias Smith Lifted

Texas A&M receiver Ainias Smith was arrested earlier this month on charges of driving while intoxicated, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possessing less than two ounces of marijuana, per the Brazos County justice website.

As a result of the charges, Smith was suspended indefinitely and did not attend SEC Media Days activities.

However, according to Smith's attorney, Craig Greening, that suspension has now been lifted by the University.

"I confirmed with Ainias himself that the suspension has been lifted. He was told by the University the suspension has been lifted," Greening told Fox 26 reporter Mark Berman. "He can return to football practice. It shows the University believes in his innocence. That they looked at all the facts and that they believe the suspension should be lifted."

In an earlier interview, Greening had indicated to Berman that there was no evidence to support Smith being charged after the arrest.

"I’ve reviewed the reports in this case and it was obvious that Mr. Smith was not intoxicated," Greening told Berman. "Now that we have the passenger’s statements stating that the marijuana was his and that Mr. Smith didn’t know about it, never possessed it and also never smoked marijuana that day, there was no crime committed by Mr. Smith from what I’ve reviewed and all the reports that I’ve been able to see up to this point."

Smith elected to return for the upcoming season after weighing over his options on the 2022 NFL Draft. He is projected to be one of the top slot receivers in the conference entering the season.

For his career, Smith has recorded 112 catches for 1,321 receiving yards, 373 rushing yards and 19 total touchdowns. He also has averaged 9.7 yards per punt return in 54 attempts.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!



Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here