Ailing Texas A&M Falls to Florida

Add the flu bug to the list of ailments for Texas A&M this season.

Without a host of sick players, including starting quarterback Conner Weigman, the Aggies fell 41-24 to Florida on Saturday at Kyle Field.

Texas A&M (3-6, 1-5 SEC) has dropped five in a row for the first time in 42 years. The Aggies need to sweep their last three games just to avoid the possibility of a losing season for the first time since 2009 under Mike Sherman.

Current coach Jimbo Fisher – and the rest of the Texas A&M faithful – certainly didn’t expect to be in this position after opening the season as the No. 6 team in the country.

Now, the Aggies have six losses.

The latest was obviously impacted by a flu outbreak on campus that zapped the Aggies of much-needed depth. Weigman, one week after making his starting debut in a loss to Ole Miss, was among those under the weather and unable to suit up.

Haynes King moved back into the starting quarterback spot, as was efficient in the first half before falling apart with two turnovers in the second. Devon Achane did his best to carry the Aggies on his back with three touchdowns and 122 yards rushing.

A&M and Florida (5-4, 2-4) traded scores throughout the first half, as stops were hard to come by. The Gators were led by quarterback Anthony Richardson, who passed for 201 yards and added 78 yards rushing.

The Aggies, up 24-20 at the break, stalled in the third quarter and Florida pulled away. The Gators outscored A&M 21-0 in the second half.

The Aggies are at Auburn next week.

You can find Art Garcia on Twitter @ArtGarcia92.

