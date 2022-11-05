Skip to main content

Ailing Texas A&M Falls to Florida 41-24

The Texas A&M Aggies have lost five straight for the first time in 42 years.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Add the flu bug to the list of ailments for Texas A&M this season.

Without a host of sick players, including starting quarterback Conner Weigman, the Aggies fell 41-24 to Florida on Saturday at Kyle Field.

Texas A&M (3-6, 1-5 SEC) has dropped five in a row for the first time in 42 years. The Aggies need to sweep their last three games just to avoid the possibility of a losing season for the first time since 2009 under Mike Sherman.

Current coach Jimbo Fisher – and the rest of the Texas A&M faithful – certainly didn’t expect to be in this position after opening the season as the No. 6 team in the country.

Now, the Aggies have six losses.

The latest was obviously impacted by a flu outbreak on campus that zapped the Aggies of much-needed depth. Weigman, one week after making his starting debut in a loss to Ole Miss, was among those under the weather and unable to suit up.

Haynes King moved back into the starting quarterback spot, as was efficient in the first half before falling apart with two turnovers in the second. Devon Achane did his best to carry the Aggies on his back with three touchdowns and 122 yards rushing.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

GettyImages-1439249966
Play
News

Ailing Texas A&M Falls to Florida

The Texas A&M Aggies have lost five straight for the first time in 42 years.

By Art Garcia
GettyImages-1439251692
Play
News

HALFTIME: Devon Achane's Trio of Touchdowns Gives Texas A&M Lead Over Florida

The Aggies entered Saturday down 12 starters and lost a 13th before halftime.

By Cole Thompson
jaylon jones
Play
Football

Texas A&M CB Jaylon Jones Disqualified For Targeting vs. Florida

The Aggies are down another starter following a targeting call.

By Cole Thompson

A&M and Florida (5-4, 2-4) traded scores throughout the first half, as stops were hard to come by. The Gators were led by quarterback Anthony Richardson, who passed for 201 yards and added 78 yards rushing.

The Aggies, up 24-20 at the break, stalled in the third quarter and Florida pulled away. The Gators outscored A&M 21-0 in the second half.

The Aggies are at Auburn next week.

You can find Art Garcia on Twitter @ArtGarcia92.

Subscribe to the Texas A&M Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast!

Hey 12th Man! Want to see the Aggies in action? Get your Texas A&M game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Aggies? Click Here to Subscribe to the All Aggies Newsletter

GettyImages-1439249966
News

Ailing Texas A&M Falls to Florida

By Art Garcia
GettyImages-1439251692
News

HALFTIME: Devon Achane's Trio of Touchdowns Gives Texas A&M Lead Over Florida

By Cole Thompson
jaylon jones
Football

Texas A&M CB Jaylon Jones Disqualified For Targeting vs. Florida

By Cole Thompson
Jimbo Fisher
Football

Texas A&M Loses to Florida 41-24, Drops Fifth Straight Game: Live Game Log

By Connor Zimmerlee
conner-weigman-gets-endorsement-jimbo-fisher
News

Multiple Aggies Questionable, QB Conner Weigman OUT vs. Florida Due To Flu Outbreak

By Matt Galatzan
jimbo fisher 211
Football

Texas A&M Aggies vs. Florida Gators Staff Predictions

By Matthew Postins
DCS
Football

SEC Week 10 Football Fan Nation Staff Predictions

By Matthew Postins
Paxton Land
Recruiting

Elite Austin Westlake 2024 QB Paxton Land To Visit Aggies vs. Florida

By AllAggies Staff