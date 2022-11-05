Multiple Aggies Players Questionable vs. Florida Due To Flu Outbreak

The Texas A&M Aggies were already set to be shorthanded in their Saturday matchup with the Florida Gators at Kyle Field in College Station.

However, according to reports, things could be getting even worse, with multiple players now questionable, and in danger of missing the game due to an outbreak of the flu.

The outbreak has reportedly hit the entire Texas A&M campus, as well as the football program.

Among the players whose status is in doubt for the game, is freshman quarterback Conner Weigman.

“Sources: A flu outbreak at Texas A&M — in the team and the campus — will leave the status of multiple A&M players in flux for today’s game against Florida," ESPN insider Pete Thamel said. "QB Conner Weigman is among the players who is questionable for Texas A&M.”

Weigman is coming off his first career start in the team's 31-28 loss to Ole Miss last week.

In that game, Weigman completed 28 of his 44 passes for 338 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions.

Defensively, the Gators rank No. 95 in the country in scoring defense, No. 116 in rushing defense, No. 95 in passing offense, and No. 117 in total defense, making for what should be a prime opportunity for the Aggies offense to get back on track.

Kickoff is set for 11 am.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

