    December 14, 2021
    Texas A&M Tied for Richest Football Program With a Rival

    The move to the SEC has certainly benefited the Aggies in terms of driving football revenue on and off the field
    When it comes to value, the Texas A&M Aggies are matched only by the Texas Longhorns, according to GoBankingRates averages posted by Fox Sports on Monday night.

    Both football programs shared the No. 1 spot in the ratings, with an estimated annual value of $147 million.

    GoBankingRates used financial information provided by Forbes, which included revenue generated on a three-year average before the start of the 2021-22 athletic year. So the averages include the 2020-21 athletic year, during which every athletic department took a hit due to COVID-19. 247Sports.com provided an extensive breakdown.

    The Aggies moved from the Big 12 to the SEC a decade ago, in part due to the potential increase in revenue it could see in college football’s most valuable conference. In fact, four other SEC schools — and one other future SEC school — were in the Top 10.

    The analysis at 247Sports made reference to the payout to current head coach Jimbo Fisher, who netted a 10-year, $75 million deal as evidence of the Aggies’ burgeoning revenue. The Aggies lost defensive coordinator Mike Elko to Duke, but it sounds like Fisher has the money on hand to replace him.

    After Texas A&M and Texas, the Top 10 teams in revenue were No. 3 Michigan, No. 4 Alabama, No. 5 Ohio State, No. 6 Oklahoma (which is also moving to the SEC in the coming years), No. 7 Georgia, No. 8 Notre Dame, and a tie for No. 10 between Florida and Auburn.

