Hot Board: Who Will Replace Mike Elko As Aggies DC?

Losing coordinators means a program is likely headed in the right direction. Did it have to be Mike Elko for Texas A&M though?

The Aggies will be looking a new defensive coordinator for the first time since Jimbo Fisher took over in College Station in 2018. Eklo, 44, accepted the position at Duke following a four-year run as the Aggies' defensive wiz and top recruiter.

Any smart name in the country can be a good coordinator. It's the recruiting aspect where Elko thrived. A&M finished top 10 all four full seasons under Fisher in recruiting and still has the chance to finish with the No. 1 class following Early Signing Day on Dec. 15.

A&M is going to pay top dollar to bring in the right name. The Aggies has proven they're invested in making sure they win both on the field and on the recruiting trail. In 2021, Elko was the third-highest paid coordinator in the country with an average salary of $2.1 million.

Only Clemson's Tony Elliott and Brent Venables, both of whom took head coaching jobs this hiring cycle, made more. Is that enough to land a top name outside of the program?

INTERNAL OPTIONS

Defensive Line Coach Elijah Robinson

Robinson served as the de facto No. 2 recruiter behind Elko over the past two seasons. In that span, he's helped bring in names such as Donnell Harris, Fadil Diggs, Tunmise Adeleye, McKinnley Jackson, Tyreek Chapell and others.

The defensive line has been A&M's strength over the past three years. DeMarvin Leal is the headliner, but Micheal Clemons, Jayden Peavy, Tyree Johnson, Justin Madubuike, Bobby Brown and others also have transitioned into quality players with legitimate chances to become future NFL standouts.

Safety Coach TJ Rushing

Rushing has become a top-notched recruiter in his own right, primarily on the back end of defenses. Names like Deuce Harmon, Jardin Gilbert, Bryce Anderson and Deyon Bouie would not be committed to the program without him.

The secondary has vastly improved under his direction over the past two years. Leon O'Neal looks to be a top 100 pick in next year's draft while Demani Richardson has grown in coverage. Antonio Johnson also looks to be the top nickel defender in the country this season and could be a first-round talent in 2023.

A&M also has seen top-notch play from young defenders such as Chappell in 2021 and Jaylon Jones in 2020 due to his NFL background taking over.

LEGITIMATE OUTSIDE NAMES

Auburn Defensive Coordinator Derek Mason

Mason struggled at times in Year 1 on The Plains, but by the season's end, the Tigers were headed in the right direction. Auburn finished eighth in total defense (369.8 yards per game), fifth in scoring (22.2 points per game) and fifth against the run (127.2) among all SEC programs.

A former head coach in the conference gives Mason ties to multiple states in terms of recruiting. His defensive approach is known for being physical, primarily at the linebacker position in a similar scheme ran by Elko.

The question really is if Mason would make the lateral move to Texas A&M after one season at Auburn.

Georgia Co-Defensive Coordinator Glenn Schumann

If you can't be the best, pay them best. Schumann was part of a three-man staff in Athens this season, but the trio that included Kirby Smart and Dan Lanning prevailed during the regular season.

Georgia led the conference in every defensive category. Outside of the SEC Championship game against Alabama, the Bulldogs allowed 66 total points against SEC opponents in the regular season, and 83 combined. Georgia also finished top 10 nationally in every category under Schumann's direction.

Will Schumaan lose the "co" title job now that Lanning is headed to Oregon? If not, Fisher could triple his current $600,000 salary and give him a chance to build a similar concept in College Station.

Wisconsin Defensive Coordinator Jim Leonhard

Dave Aranda made the jump to the SEC from Madison. Why not Leonhard?

A former NFL safety, Leonhard is coming off his best with the Badgers, leading them to the The Big Ten's top spot in rushing defense and scoring defense. Wisconsin also finished No. 1 in total defense, (240.8 yards per game), run defense (66.2 yards per game) and sixth in scoring (16.8 points per game) nationally.

Leonhard plays more of a three man defensive front with a two gap linebacker formation. However, the Badgers primarily rushed four and played a five defensive back look against pass-heavy offenses. A hot name for the NFL ranks, would he be willing to stay in college another season?

Cincinnati Defensive Coordinator Mike Tressel

Cincinnati made the College Football Playoff in large part due to the surge on the defensive side late against quality opponents. That's all due to Tressel and his growth in the secondary.

Similar to Wisconsin, the Bearcats shined in one aspect of defense more than the other. They ranked No.2 in pass coverage (168.3 yards per game) and No. 5 in scoring (16.6 points per game). Tressel also helped cornerback Sauce Gardner solidify his first round status this season in coverage as an elite shutdown defender.

Tressel spent 14 seasons at Michigan State before taking over for Marcus Freeman this offseason. He also was demoted from the Spartans' coordinator role when Mel Tucker came to the program from Colorado and has spent his entire career north of Ohio.

Could he transition to the SEC style of play?

DON'T RULE OUT

Arkansas Defensive Coordinator Barry Odom

Another somewhat lateral move, Odom would be well respected in College Station after reviving the Razorbacks' defense.Over the past two seasons, the Hogs improved from the bottom of the SEC in terms of scoring, to a top-five pass defense and scoring defense in conference play.

Similar to that of Zach Arnett at Mississippi State, Arkansas loves to run a six defensive backfield set. The Aggies like to blitz four, but were seen at times running with two nickels and a lone linebacker in coverage against passing teams. Would Fisher be willing to move to a 3-2-6 formation permanently?

Houston Defensive Coordinator Doug Belk

Belk is going to be expensive, but he might be worth the admittance following the success of the Cougars in 2021. He's a name on the rise to become a head coach in a few years, so adding him to the Fisher coaching tree would be a bonus.

One of the biggest reasons for Houston's turnaround in 2021 was because of its defense. The Cougars ranked sixth in total defense, 13th in run defense, 16th in pass defense and 27th in scoring defense among all FBS schools. They also finished fifth in sacks.

Dan Holgerson paid Belk $1 million to remain in Houston for next season, but Fisher could double that in an instant. Being looked at by other SEC programs such as Florida, the location could be a selling point to bring the Cougars DC just a few miles north.

Former Washington Head Coach Jimmy Lake

Lake struggled as a head coach following the unexpected retirement of Chris Petersen in 2019. Before that, he was regarded as one of the top defensive minds in football.

Lake has been known for developing first-round talent from the Seattle area since 2014. Several names include Budda Baker, Vita Vea, Sidney Jones, Kevin King, Byron Murphy, Taylor Rapp, Elijah Molden and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka. The Huskies also finished with the top pass defense in 2021, allowing just 143.3 yards per game.

Lake's teams have struggled to defend the run, but A&M's strength is in the trenches. If Fisher can get past the fact he's rarely coach outside the Pacific Northwest, he's certainly an option.

