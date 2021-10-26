Buzz Williams Announces Grad Transfer Will Miss Season

The Texas A&M Men's Basketball program is almost underway for 2021-2022, as the Aggies will play Texas A&M-Kingsville in an exhibition matchup at Reed Arena on Nov. 1, then kick off the regular season on Nov. 10 against North Florida in College Station.

A&M will be down a man, however, as coach Buzz Williams announced on his radio show on Monday that grad transfer Jalen Johnson will miss the entire season with an ACL tear.

Johnson, an offseason transfer who had previous stops at Saint Loius, Louisiana, and Mississippi State, was expected to add some much-needed veteran rebounding and scoring for the Aggies.

As one of six incoming transfers for the A&M men's basketball program, Johnson was joining Aaron Cash-Johnson, Ethan Henderson, Henry Coleman III, Marcus Williams, and Tyrece Radford.

Johnson, who would be playing for his fourth Division I program, committed to A&M in August. He averaged 5.2 points while starting 11 out of 24 games last season for the Bulldogs.

Before transferring to Mississippi State, Johnson averaged 15.5 points and 6.6 rebounds over 33 games as a full-time starter for the Ragin' Cajuns in 2019-2020. The 6-foot-6 forward graduated from the University of Louisiana in May 2020.

As a product of University Lab School in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Johnson began his college career at Saint Louis, where he averaged 7.5 points starting in 18 of 33 games as a freshman in 2016-2017 and 9.1 points in 24 starts in 33 games for the Billikens as a sophomore.

Johnson sat out all of the 2018-2019 season as a transfer and would have been eligible for A&M and Buzz Williams this upcoming season because one season of eligibility did not count against athletes as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Aggies finished the 2020-2021 season at 16-14 overall and 10-8 in SEC play.

