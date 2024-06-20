Elite 11 Finals Day 2: Where Does Texas A&M Husan Longstreet Rank?
Texas A&M is pretty good at this whole recruiting thing.
Husan Longstreet, a Texas A&M commit at quarterback, was ranked sixth on the second day of Brooks Austin's Elite 11 Rankings.
Longstreet is a five-star quarterback out of Centennial High School in Corona, CA. He was ranked as the fourth-best quarterback and the top-ranked player from the state of California.
Austin, Sports Illustrated's director of national recruitment, formed the list following a pro day with many quarterbacks from across the nation. The event was made of 50 total points given based on where each ball landed on the receivers and an accuracy challenge with different targets scattered from across the entire gridiron.
While Austin did note that Longstreet was dealing with some form of lower right leg injury, he noted that "no one has more zip on the football than Longstreet." Longstreet would score a 47 on the day in an impressive effort that saw him perform well above expectations.
Only one signal caller scored a perfect 50 in his effort: Julian Lewis, who has committed to the USC Trojans to fill the big shoes left by former Heisman winner and this year's no. 1 NFL draft pick, Caleb Williams.
The rankings themselves went as followed:
1) Tavien St. Claire, Ohio State
2) Keelon Russell, Alabama
3) Deuce Knight, Notre Dame
4) Julian Lewis, USC
5) KJ Lacey, Texas
6) Husan Longstreet, Texas A&M
7) Malik Washington, Penn State
8) Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, Ewa Beach, HI
9) Kevin Sperry, Oklahoma
10) Tramell Jones Jr., Florida State
11) Luke Nickel, Miami (FL)