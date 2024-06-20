'Striving For Excellence': Texas A&M Commit Husan Longstreet Learning Valuable Lessons at Elite 11 Finals
LOS ANGELES, CA - After two extremely impressive days against fierce competition, Texas A&M Aggies quarterback commit Husan Longstreet is well on his way to being a contender for the Elite 11 MVP award.
And while winning the competition would certainly be a thrill, for Longstreet, this week has been much more about learning and growing as a QB, and enjoying the experience.
"I feel really good. Just being out here with the guys, it's amazing," Longstreet told us in a one-on-one interview. "There's a log of really good quarterbacks. We're learning a lot of really good things with a lot of really good coaches. My whole goal here was to just learn, and become smarter at the game of football. Out of this time, we're building a brotherhood really, with these 20 guys we're becoming really close."
That's not to say Longstreet isn't competing, however.
Through two days, Longstreet has performed well above expectations for the majority of the event. And considering he entered the camp as a five-star recruit, that is saying something.
On Day 1, Longstreet was the MVP for many outlets, showing off his impressive arm strength and precision despite being hampered by a lower-body injury.
On Day 2 that continued in a big way, with Longstreet placing just outside the top-five in the accuracy challenge with a score of 47, and hitting 17 of his 20 throws in the Pro Day challenge, placing him in fourth place with a score of 48.
And along the way, Longstreet has learned some valuable lessons, including about what it means to be a competitor.
"I would say (my biggest takeaway) is the true definition of competing," Longstreet said. "When you're competing, its not that you're going to battle with one another, you're striving for excellence. That's what it is. You're striving as a unit, so I feel like that's what we are doing."
That said, he still has some areas in which he wants to improve.
"I always want to get better in every aspect, whether it is accuracy, identifying coverages, footwork, whatever it is," Longstreet said. "I'm always willing to get better at everything."
Heading into Day 3, Longstreet hopes to put that all together with another strong showing and put his stamp on the competition in the final stages.