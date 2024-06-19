Five-Star Texas A&M QB Commit Husan Longstreet Turns Heads at Elite 11 Finals Despite Injury Issues
LOS ANGELES, CA - Five-star 2025 Texas A&M Aggies QB commit Husan Longstreet was already facing a tough challenge entering the Elite 11 Finals on Tuesday.
Not only was he already set to battle 19 of the nation's top quarterbacks in a rigorous three-day competition, but apparently he was going to have to battle through it with a significant ankle injury as well.
It was difficult to discern what was troubling Longstreet at the beginning of the competition, with Longsteet's footwork and mechanics looking a bit funky in the early stages.
Eventually, it was revealed to AllAggies.com that the Centennial (Corona, CA) star was suffering from an ankle injury that was causing him a significant amount of pain.
However, despite those obvious issues, Longstreet's production was extremely impressive.
Not only was his incredible arm talent (he very well may have the best arm in the entire 2025 class )on full display, but accuracy at all levels of the field throughout the competition was elite.
This all culminated in the rail shot challenge, which was the last competition of the day.
The challenge, which consisted of a rail-shot pass to the left side of the field against Cover 2 thrown without loft on a five-step drop, is one of the more difficult throws of the camp.
But by the end, it was only Longstreet, un-committed three-star Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, and fifth-year Oregon Ducks senior (and Heisman candidate) Dillon Gabriel left standing, battling through mulitple rounds until a sudden death decision.
Eventually, the challenge ended with Sagapolutele winning in an upset, giving him a substantial boost in the camp overall. However, Longstreet was right there, narrowly missing his final throw of the day.
Despite that late disappointing loss, one thing remained clear throughout the entirety of the competition - Longstreet's standing as the nation's No. 4 QB and No. 1 player in California is certainly warranted.
And if he is able to continue to battle his way through the ankle issue in the same way he did on Day 1, he will be right in the thick of the race going forward.