Five-Star Aggies WR Target Spurns USC, Sets Texas A&M Official Visit
The Texas A&M Aggies are picking up steam on the recruiting trail with some of the top talent in the nation.
Already, players such as five-star safety Jonah Williams, five-star tackle Michael Fasusi, and four-star corner Cobey Sellers have all been projected to land in College Station as part of the Aggies 2025 haul.
Now, another top talent is reportedly eyeing Texas A&M, with five-star wide receiver Kaliq Lockett canceling his official visit to USC in favor of a trip to Aggieland, per On3's Steve Wiltfong.
And for Lockett, it is the impact of new head coach Mike Elko on the program that has made all the difference in his interest.
“The culture change at A&M is eye-catching,” Lockett told On3. “Coach Elko is really making a big impact not only with the players but with the coaches and fans. You can tell he means business.”
Lockett, who currently ranks as the No. 14 overall player, No. 2 wide reciever in the nation and No. 5 player in Texas per the On3 Industry Ranking, has his other visits scheduled for LSU on May 31, Florida State on June 14 and Texas on June 21.
However, this will not be Lockett's first trip to Aggieland either, after taking an unofficial for the Maroon-White spring game - a visit that was highlighted by his connection with four-star Aggies QB commit, Husan Longstreet.
“Definitely getting to connect with the quarterback commit Husan Longstreet,” Lockett said. “My first time meeting him in person. Great guy and we were talking about the possibility of us linking up at A&M in the future.”
As it stands, the Longhorns are currently favored to land the Sachse, TX product with a 30.8 percent confidence rating for On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine, followed by the Aggies at 17 percent and LSU at 14.5 percent.