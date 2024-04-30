'Back To Being Aggies!' Texas A&M Coach Mike Elko Ready for New Season
The Texas A&M Aggies football season is just a few months away, and excitement continues to build for the Mike Elko era.
With several changes to the roster through graduation and the transfer portal, the team will look very different from last season's squad that finished the season a disappointing 7-6.
In November of last season, former coach Jimbo Fisher was let go mid-season in November, and his successor, Elko, hopes to bring a new culture to the Aggies.
“We’ve got to get back to being Aggies. We’ve got to get back to putting our hearts and souls on display each and every Saturday. We represent the best university and best fan base in the world, and we have to do that the right way every Saturday.”
If the team is going to be successful next season, it will be at least partly because of the play of quarterback Conner Weigman, who is recovering from a season-ending foot injury. Elko put any fears about his injury lingering to rest.
“Offensively, the million dollar question is ‘Will Conner (Weigman)…?' Conner. Will. Be. Fine. … He was able to get a lot of good quality work in. He’ll get a lot better by the time we show up for Notre Dame.”
Elko and his staff remain optimistic about the upcoming season, and so should all Aggies fans.