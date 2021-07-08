Incoming A&M freshman Bryce Foster Honored For Track and Field Achievements

On Thursday, the Gatorade state Players of the Year for track and field were announced and Texas A&M football signee Bryce Foster earned yet another honor.

The incoming offensive lineman from Katy Taylor, Bryce Foster, was named the 2021-2022 Gatorade Texas Boys Track and Field Player of the Year.

Foster, a 6'4", 330-pound national top prospect, is a nationally ranked thrower, and will also participate in track and field while attending Texas A&M.

Foster completed his high school career by winning the Class 6A state meet in the shot put. His 71'-1" throw was the longest of any high school athlete in the country this season.

It's also a top-25 distance in national history for the high school age group.

Foster won the bronze in the discus at the Class 6A state meet with a mark of 210 feet, 10 inches in April. It was also the longest high school throw in the country this season.

In addition to being honored for his performance on the field, Foster was also recognized by Gatorade for his role of mentoring at-risk elementary school standouts.

Foster was also named the Male Field Athlete of the Year by the Texas Track and Field Coaches Association, as well as Texas Male Athlete of the Year by MaxPreps. He had offers from many schools across the country to play football but ultimately picked the Aggies over Oklahoma during the Early Signing Period.

After graduating high school, Foster enrolled in classes at A&M this summer and is looking forward to making an impact on the Aggie football team as a true freshman.

Foster is the second-straight Texas A&M football signee to take home the Gatorade award for Texas Track and Field Player of the Year, as the 2019-20 award went to Devon Achane of Fort Bend Marshall.

