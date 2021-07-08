Texas A&M Announces 2021 Volleyball Schedule

It's almost volleyball time in Aggieland! The Aggies kick off the 2021 volleyball season with an exhibition match against Baylor on Friday, Aug. 20 in Reed Arena, before beginning the regular season at a three-day tournament in Honolulu, Hawaii, where the Aggies face Marquette, Fairfield, and Hawaii.

After their trip to Hawaii, the team travels to California for a midweek match against Cal Poly on Wednesday, Sept. 1.

After all that travel and spending their first four matches on the road, the Aggies make their first official appearance in front of the home crowd at Reed Arena on Monday, Sept. 6 against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. Later in the week, the Maroon & White will host the Texas A&M Invitational (Sept. 10-11), which features Albany, Houston, and UTSA.

The Aggies conclude non-conference action against Texas State and Texas before taking on the Bobcats in San Marcos on Sept. 14, before hosting the Longhorns on Sept. 17.

Texas A&M begins its 10th season in the SEC on September 22 at Alabama.

This season's SEC schedule consists of 18 matches in which each member of the conference will play each other at least once, with the order of opponents for each team being determined by a random computer draw.

Additional road conference matches are scheduled at Tennessee on October 2-3, Florida on October 16, Mississippi State on Oct 23-24, National Champion Kentucky on November 13-14, and LSU on November 24.

The Aggies will play at home in Reed Arena against South Carolina on September 26, Georgia on October 7-8, Ole Miss on October 13, Auburn on November 4-5, Arkansas on November 17, and Missouri on November 26-27.

The complete Texas A&M 2021 Volleyball schedule:

Aug. 20 – Baylor (exhibition) Aug 27 – vs. Marquette Aug 28 – vs. Fairfield Aug 29 – vs. Hawai’i Sept. 1 – at Cal Poly Sept. 6 – Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Sept. 10 – Houston Sept. 11 – Albany Sept. 11 – UTSA Sept. 17 – Texas Sept. 22 – at Alabama Sept. 26 – South Carolina Oct. 2 – at Tennessee Oct. 3 – at Tennessee Oct. 7 – Georgia Oct. 8 – Georgia Oct. 13 – Ole Miss Oct. 16 – at Florida Oct. 23 – at Mississippi State Oct. 24 – at Mississippi State Nov. 4 – Auburn Nov. 5 – Auburn Nov. 13 – at Kentucky Nov. 14 – at Kentucky Nov. 17 – Arkansas Nov. 24 – at LSU Nov. 26 – Missouri Nov. 27 – Missouri

