Is Isaiah Spiller Texas A&M's Offensive X-Factor?

Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher told reporters on Monday that running back Isaiah Spiller was close to being a "complete back" for the 2021 season.

The completion was finalized in the fourth quarter Saturday in Denver, Colo. against the Buffaloes defense.

Texas A&M's 10-7 victory over Colorado almost ended 7-3 in a loss. With Haynes King leaving after the second drive, the Aggies (2-0) called on redshirt sophomore Zach Calzada to pick up the pieces and keep the team afloat.

First game jitters or not, Calzada needs to play better if he is the future of the position. At least having a go-to option like Spiller should make the job easier.

"I think at the end of the day we were able to make one more play than they did," Fisher said. "We kept believing we could do that."

Questionable play-calling from Fisher limited Spiller's reps on the ground. One week after becoming the 21st Aggie in program history to rush for 2,000 yards. By the end of the first half, he had five yards off five carries.

Spiller doubled his line with a 5-yard run at the end of the third quarter.

Running backs that can be effective in the passing game add value to any offense. Spiller finished as the No. 2 receiver in yards but led the Aggies with six catches.

Two of his receptions were the biggest of the afternoon.

On third-and-8, Spiller hauled in Calzada's pass to keep the drive alive. The two would connect three plays later, this time for an 18-yard touchdown to take the lead late.

A perfect pass led to a perfect catch. A&M's perfect season and College Football Playoff hopes remain alive for another week.

"That's my job," Spiller said. "Just doing my job, going out there every day, doing the right things and you see the results."

They converted once on third down to begin the game. Once Calzada found his rhythm, A&M went 7 of 8 on the final three drives, two of which culminated in touchdowns.

If not for a fumble at the goal line, Calzada's 13-yard touchdown ran would have stood. The Aggies would have won by 10, and perhaps questions surrounding the offense would have remained silent.

The blame all can't be on Calzada, who finished 18 of 38 passing for 183 yards. The offensive line couldn't contain the Buffaloes (1-1) front seven, allowing pressure nearly every snap. Costly penalties and carless timeouts led to frustration on the sideline from Fisher.

Spiller says you win as a team or lose a one. Pointing fingers is not the standard for A&M.

"We all just wanted to win," Spiller said. "Zach sure showed that. He felt comfortable towards the end of the game. Zach's going to be really good for us down the line."

A&M returns home to face New Mexico before heading to AT&T Stadium for their annual match with Arkansas. The Southwest Classic always seems to be a nail-biter at a neutral location. It doesn't help that the Hogs have extra confidence following a 19-point victory over No. 15 Texas.

The Aggies' offense has questions. Spiller isn't one of them. As the preparation begins for the Lobos, A&M's offensive identity might have new look based on King's status.

If all else fails, trust Spiller to carry the load.

"We're going to clean it up real quick," Spiller said. "We'll be back next week."

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!



