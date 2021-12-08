Texas A&M Loses Strength & Conditioning Coach To Future SEC Team

Jerry Schmidt has made a name for himself in College Station. He'll now do the same in Norman.

Schmidt is leave Texas A&M to head back to Oklahoma under new head coach Brent Venables. Schmidt is one of two SEC hires leaving for join the staff of the former Clemson defensive coordinator.

Jeff Lebby, Ole Miss' offensive coordinator since 2020, also will leave him program to hold the same title for the Sooners.

Following the hiring of Jimbo Fisher in 2018, Schmidt was coaxed away to join the Aggies. He spent the past four season developing A&M under his image on the weight room and on the field.

Prior to joining the staff in Aggieland. Schmidt was a member of the Sooners' staff from 1999-2017. Venables, 50, who takes over for the now USC coach Lincoln Riley, served with Schmidt from as the Sooners' defensive coordinator from 1999-2011.

Schmidt’s title with the Aggies is different than the one he'll hold at OU. At A&M, he was the director of athletic performance. With the Sooners, the title will be known as director of sports performance instead.

Schmidt was hired at $575,000 per year, which at the time placed him in the top 10 in the country among strength and conditioning coaches.

The Aggies will close out the 2021 season against Wake Forest in the Taxslayer Gator Bowl. Standout defensive end DeMarvin Leal is not expected to play in the game following his announcement that he would declare for the 2021 NFL Draft.

