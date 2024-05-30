Kickoff Times Revealed For 3 Texas A&M Football Games
The wait is nearly over. It's almost football season in Aggieland.
The kickoff times for the first three Texas A&M Aggies football games were announced Thursday, with the opening game against Notre Dame in College Station starting at 6:30, primetime, on Saturday, August 31 on ABC. The following week's home game against McNeese State will get underway at 11:45 a.m. and can be watched on the SEC Network.
The week after that, the Maroon and White will head to Gainsville to take on the Florida Gators at 2:30 p.m. on ABC.
The times for the rest of the season will be announced at a later date.
Texas A&M will look to take advantage of this fresh start, in what will be their first season with Mike Elko as head coach. Elko was previously a defensive coordinator at Texas A&M from 2018 until 2021 when he was hired by the Duke Blue Devils to coach their team. Elko was awarded the ACC Head Coach of the Year in 2022 and led Duke to a 9-4 record and a win in the Military Bowl over UCF.
A&M fired Jimbo Fisher last year after a dominant win over Mississippi State. The win was one of seven that the Aggies accrued in their 7-6 season, which ultimately ended with a 31-23 loss to Oklahoma State in the Texas Bowl.
The season will also be highlighted by the finale against the Texas Longhorns that will take place at Kyle Field on November 30, in a renewal of a long, historic rivalry that had last seen a chapter written in 2011.